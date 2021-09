The Fallout Worlds update has officially landed in Fallout 76, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch! Season 6 has unfortunately been delayed to September 21, but it’s thankfully not all bad. Today, the team is introducing the new Fallout Worlds mode, which brings with it new Public and Custom worlds to play in. You’ll need to be subscribed to Fallout 1st if you want to host a custom world, but public worlds are free to test out some tweaks on the classic Fallout 76 format. That isn’t all coming with this update though. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with the Fallout Worlds update for Fallout 76!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO