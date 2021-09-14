Has The Sun Gone Down on Friendly’s In Toms River, New Jersey?

I thought they were paving the area between Bayville and Beachwood?. Is it me or is it still horrible through this area of Rt. 9?. I feel this area has gotten better, the roads were closed overnight for paving on Rt. 9 this summer, but I'm still feeling all kinds of bumps. If that makes any sense. Especially the area around Dairy Queen on Rt. 9 in Bayville. There are still holes and bumps in the road right before the Dairy Queen and before and after it North and South on 9.

BEACHWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO