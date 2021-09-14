CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

My Flight Into Boise Was Re-Routed Due To Presidential Visit: Here’s What Happened

By Moug
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A little jarring hearing the captain pop on the mic two days after 9/11 to tell us he has to divert the plane away from Boise, here's how it went down... I went to Boston for a wedding over the weekend and it was an incredible trip. On the way back, I had a layover in Chicago, and my final flight was Chicago to Boise, and let me tell you... That's a long flight. Anyway, I'm not much of a plane sleeper but I was particularly tired and I was able to conk out for a couple of hours. Upon waking up, I realized there was only about 45 minutes left in my flight to Boise and I thought, "sweet"! Well a few short minutes later, the Captain popped on the loudspeaker with an announcement... "Ladies and Gentleman, we'd like to ask you to be patient. We're going to have to make a few circles and hold off on landing in Boise."

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

This is the Smallest Town (Least Populated) in Idaho

When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! House Beautiful came up with the least-populated small towns in the U.S. For Idaho's ours only has three residents. But it is surrounded by a whole lot of beauty.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

America’s Longest Road Goes Through Idaho

The national road and highway system in America used to be a mess of misconnected patchwork roads until things started to really improve through the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Now with common standards the highway system covers highways and roads that crossover and connect all over the united states. There are dozens of different ways you could travel from one end of the U.S. to the other.
107.9 LITE FM

The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each states most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First lets check out Idaho's.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Lacks This One Thing & You’ll Be Happy to Know What It Is

I was back visiting the midwest over the weekend when I realized I had become accustomed to the lack of pesky insects we have in Idaho. In Indiana, it was nothing but bugs, bugs, bugs, bugs, bugs! Seriously I felt like I needed the bug spray every time I stepped outside. There was a variety of them too - from annoying flying nats to large crawling insects. I saw them all.
107.9 LITE FM

The Story Behind This Viral Photo From an Idaho Airport

There are some things that happen that seem to just be "SO Idaho" that it isn't even funny. Once you get used to living in a place like this, you come to realize that Idaho is a special place and we Idahoans really do move at a different pace than the rest of the world. I love that about us--but the reality is that sometimes, these things really are just "way too Idaho" to happen anywhere else.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Boise#Documentary
107.9 LITE FM

What is the Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho?

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

8 Incredibly Fun Ways to Spend 10k in Boise in One Day

If you had to spend $10-thousand dollars in Boise in a 24-hour period without putting it toward big purchase items like houses and cars, how would you do it? Get the flat cart ready for your Costco trip and load up! This could be fun. If you win $10,000 with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
107.9 LITE FM

Sam Adams New Beer is Illegal in Idaho

Sam Adams a Boston Beer Company has been around since 1984. Their classic brews have been a staple for beer lovers for close to 40 years now. They also have experimented and produced different brews over the years to draw in more loyal drinkers. They hit a large success for example with their TRULY hard seltzer and Angry Orchard cider - yes those are both made under the Sam Adams, Boston Beer Company umbrella.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Hey Boise, Did you Feel That Earthquake?

I lived in Alaska for about 4 years and earthquakes happen nearly daily in the state. Living in Anchorage we felt them often. In the time I lived there I experienced a few that were scary, big and long enough to wonder, is this it? Is this the start of the next big one? The biggest ones I experienced were enough to drop things off the walls and off shelves and even knock plates out of the cupboard and onto the floor, but no major damage. That being said there were many times where earthquakes were reported but I didn't feel a thing. It is much harder to detect them when you are in motion. Laying in bed awake however, you really feel them and become much more aware. So I ask again Boise, did you feel any shaking over the weekend?
107.9 LITE FM

Nampa Store Removes Livestock Medicine From Over-The-Counter Sale

If we had to guess, the supply of "Ivermectin" here in the State of Idaho is probably pretty hefty. What even IS Ivermectin? We caught ourselves asking the exact same question as it began to make local and even national headlines--then again, we aren't too close to horses. If you live here in Idaho and raise horses or other livestock, you have probably heard of the medicine which is readily available for those who need to get it to their animals.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

New Boise Gym Is Opening Next to Another Boise Gym; Overkill?

There are a lot of options in town if you're looking for a gym to get your fitness on. There's of course the standard gym with all the equipment. Places like Axiom Fitness. And then the more niche places to workout, like Cyclebar, or any of the million Hot Pilates places. That sounded like I was annoyed by them, but Hot Pilates is actually my favorite form of organized exercise. And I actually have a membership to Axiom that I quite enjoy.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Man’s Remains Found 53 Years After Going Missing

He was 39 years-old at the time he went missing back in 1968, and his body has finally been found about six hours Northeast of Boise. His name is Raymond Jones and he's from the small town of Salmon, Idaho on the Idaho/Wyoming border. Jones "was bow hunting for mountain goats in the east fork of Hayden Creek in Lemhi County when he was last seen on Sept. 7, 1968", according to eastidahonews.com. An official search was launched back in 1968 when he went missing was ultimately called off when they couldn't find him. At one point, someone spotted some footprints thought to potentially belong to Raymond Jones so another search was made but eventually, that too was called off.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

At 170 Years Old, Idaho’s Oldest Building Is Still Gorgeous

Constructed between 1850-1853, the Mission of the Sacred Heart in Coeur d'Alene is Idaho's oldest building, and she's still gorgeous!. By the way, the above photo is not it... It's a stock photo I was able to grab rights to, but below are some actual pictures for you to take a look at. But here's how it came about: I took a trip to Boston for the first time and it was incredible to eat at some of America's oldest restaurants, drink at some of America's oldest bars and see some of America's oldest buildings. In fact, I got to see the Paul Revere house in Boston where he lived when he made his famous midnight ride back in 1775. It was really cool! A lot of old, beautiful brick buildings and all the amazing food you could imagine in that amazing old community.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

13 Very Idaho Ways to Blow $10,000

You already love listening to our station while you're on the job, so why not get paid for it?! Your chance to win cash, up to $10,000, returns on Monday, September 20!. A few days ago, we asked how you would spend that money if you win the grand prize. We admire how responsible our listeners are! Many of you said you'd use it to pay some big bills like the mortgage, car payments or student loans. Others of you are dreaming of a vacation somewhere far, far away from Idaho. Some of you would love to make home improvements like replacing your floors or counters.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy