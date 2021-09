There’s an old-school game design philosophy popularised by the space shooter-loving developers over at Bungie. They had a motto stating that to make a game good, you had to have 30 seconds of fun that could be repeated over and over. The WarioWare franchise has always epitomised this approach and taken it to the extreme, throwing five-second games at you in rapid succession. Whilst other entries in the series have revolved around the unique input methods offered by its host platform, Get It Together goes back to the series roots of simple controls but adds in a host of new characters to give you new ways to play, even if it adds a slight identity crisis along the way.

