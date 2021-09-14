September 14: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1879, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “AFGHANISTAN, SEPT. 13 — A body of mutinous Afghans has gone to Zurmat, a district east of Ghuznee, hoping to incite the tribes there to attack the British flank in the Shutargardan Pass. The Ameer having addressed a letter to the Indian government after the outbreak at Kabul testifying to his friendship with the British, General Roberts has been instructed to call upon the Ameer to prove his sincerity by sending a deputation of confidential representatives invested with full powers to communicate with General Roberts.”brooklyneagle.com
