Looking for a different way to watch Monday Night Football? Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are here to help. The former NFL quarterbacks have teamed up with ESPN to provide a Monday Night Football MegaCast that will air alongside the normal broadcast. The Manning brothers are making their ESPN broadcast debuts with a new type of gameday feed that will feature analysis from the Super Bowl champion quarterbacks as well as guest appearances by celebrities and former players. The Manning brothers are set to appear in 10 broadcasts this season, starting with Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. While the main broadcast is set to air on ESPN, the Manning-led broadcast will appear on ESPN2. The broadcast will also be available via ESPN+ and fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO