CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US consumer prices rise 0.3% in August, lowest in 7 months

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
WOKV
WOKV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeUZg_0bvbTTCE00
Retail Sales FILE - In this July 14, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass the Macy's store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, in Boston. Americans cut back on their spending last month as a surge in COVID-19 cases kept people away from stores. Retail sales fell a seasonal adjusted 1.1% in July from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday, Aug. 17. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose a lower-than-expected 0.3% last month, the smallest increase in seven months and a hopeful sign that a recent jump in inflation may be cooling.

The August gain was weaker than the 0.5% increase in July and a 0.9% surge in June, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. It was the smallest increase since prices rose 0.3% in January.

While the upward march of prices appears to have eased last month, economists caution that the same underlying causes remain. Supply chains are still snarled especially for critical components like computer chips. Consumer demand is easily outpacing supply, which will push prices higher.

Over the past 12 months, prices are up 5.3%, down slightly from two consecutive months averaging 5.4%, the strongest 12-month price gains since 2008.

Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose a tiny 0.1% in August and are up 4% over the past year, an improvement from 12-month gains of 4.3% in July and 4.5% in June.

Republicans have attacked the Biden administration for this year's surge in prices but administration officials have insisted that the price jump will be temporary and price gains will begin to return to more normal levels supply chains catch up to recovering economies.

For August, food prices rose 0.4%, a slight moderation after gains of 0.8% and 0.7% in the previous two months.

Energy prices rose 2% in August and are up 41.9% over the past year, a surge that has been driven by rising gasoline prices, which were up 2.8% in August and have jumped 42.7% over the past year as the availability of vaccines has allowed Americans to resume traveling.

There is some evidence in Tuesday's report suggesting that the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant may have contributed to slowing price gains, particularly in areas such as travel. Airline fares fell 9.1% in August while hotel room rates were down 2.9% and rental car prices dropped 8.5%.

Last week, the nation's largest airlines warned that the spread of the delta variant would delay a return to normal operations. Air travel during the pandemic fell to levels not seen in the jet era.

Used car prices, which had been surging because of low supplies, fell 1.5% n August but new car prices increased 1.2%, reflecting the supply-chain problems still confronting automakers trying to get semiconductor deliveries.

The 0.3% overall increase was below the consensus view that prices would rise 0.4% in August. Analysts said the lower-than-expected reading should ensure that the Federal Reserve leaves its ultralow interest rate policies unchanged at next week's meeting. But the analysts said the report doesn't alter the view that the Fed will announce plans to trim its monthly bond purchases later this year, probably at the Fed's November meeting.

“Inflation readings remain high enough for the Fed to move away from emergency support, perhaps later this year, even with some moderation in the recovery in the labor market,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
probuilder.com

Will Home Prices Really Decline if Rates Rise?

Conventional wisdom suggests that if the Federal Reserve Board raises interest rates, higher monthly mortgage payments should cool demand and consequently housing price appreciation. But the Fed doesn’t control interest rates directly. The board influences money supply through buying mortgage-backed securities. So, the question becomes: If we are experiencing a...
REAL ESTATE
International Business Times

US Fed Preparing To Remove Stimulus 'Soon' Despite Slower Recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India refiners' August crude processing lowest in 10 months

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude oil throughput in August dipped to its lowest in 10 months due to ongoing maintenance activities at multiple refineries, government data showed on Wednesday. Refiners processed 4.36 million barrels per day (18.44 million tonnes) of crude oil last month, the lowest since October...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher after EIA data show a decline in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, even as gasoline stockpiles edged higher. While much of the data, like the rise in crude production, is "still reflective of temporary hurricane impacts, this week's [Energy Information Administration] report did offer a glimpse into what is likely to come in the weeks ahead" with the reported 1.5 million barrel drop in crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, said Troy Vincent, market analyst at DTN. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.74, or 2.5%, to settle at $72.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Thursday, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
AFP

US existing home sales fall as supply tightens

Sales of US existing homes fell in August for the first time in three months as the ongoing supply shortage and high prices kept buyers away from the market, according to industry data released Wednesday. The decline in in August followed two months of increases and came as prices continued to rise and the supply of homes on the market continued to dwindle.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Food Prices#Ap#The Labor Department#Republicans#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed#High Frequency Economics
The Independent

Inflation forces homebuilders to take it slow, raise prices

Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many homebuilders.Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.Across the economy, prices having spiked this year...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
US News and World Report

Saudi Inflation Rate up 0.3% in August

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 0.3% in August from a year earlier and was 0.1% higher month on month, government data showed on Wednesday. That was steady from a rise of 0.4% in July, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics said. That compared with a rise of 6.2% in June, the last month affected by the tripling of value added tax (VAT) in July last year.
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

Consumer Prices Post Smaller-Than-Expected Increase in August

Consumer prices in August rose 5.3% from a year ago and 0.3% from July, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Both totals were slightly below market expectations, sending stock futures higher. Stripping out food and energy, the consumer price index was up just 0.1% for the month. Prices for an array...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Consumer Price Hikes Soften in August, Annual Inflation Stays Stubbornly High

The pace of consumer price inflation fell in August to its lowest monthly level since February, though the 12-month rate of inflation remained historically high, a new government report shows. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3 percent in August from July, the Labor Department said in a Sept. 14...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Why food prices are rising in the United States

The Covid-19 pandemic sent food prices skyrocketing amid a slew of supply chain disruptions, but food costs have been steadily rising over the past five years. The rise in prices can have serious consequences for the most vulnerable Americans. According to the USDA, 13.8 million Americans qualified as food insecure in 2020. Here's how much food prices have risen, what's driving the increase and how businesses and policymakers can fix it.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Palladium price lowest since August 2020 on automaker demand concerns

Spot palladium dropped to the lowest in more than a year, extending a slump in the metal amid concern over demand from automakers and prospects for substitution after a price-run-up earlier this year. Palladium, which reached a record high earlier in May, fell for a fourth straight day to the...
INDUSTRY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy