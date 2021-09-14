NYC Schools COVID Screener Crashes On First Day
The New York City Schools COVID-19 website crashed Monday, the first day the country’s largest public education system returned to in-person instruction. Widespread reports, including from parents on Twitter and confirmed by NBC News, indicated the website was extremely slow to open and crashed around 8am as thousands of parents tried to log-on. Teachers and officials across the city were forced to use paper forms in order to clear students upon their arrival.blackchronicle.com
