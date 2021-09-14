What are the best PS5 co-op games? Which PS5 games should you play for some co-op action with your buddies? While singleplayer experiences can be great, sometimes you can't beat a bit of co-op with friends. Whether you're looking for local co-op or online co-op games, there are a good amount of cooperative titles on PS5. In this list, we've gathered together what we think are the best co-op games on PS5. If you're looking for more competitive experiences, check out our guides to the Best PS5 Local Multiplayer Games and Best PS5 Online Multiplayer Games through the links. Read up on the Best PS5 Games overall, while you're at it.