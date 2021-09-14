CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese PV Industry Brief: Rising wafer prices and a big tracker order

By Vincent Shaw, Max Hall
pv-magazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonocrystalline module producer Longi today announced the prices of all its PV wafers will be increased. The price for 166mm, ‘M6' wafers has gone up RMB0.25 (US$0.039) to RMB5.34 per piece (US$0.82) and 158.75mm G1 products will also cost RMB0.25 more, at RMB5.24 per piece. Longi's 182mm M10 wafers will go up RMB0.30 in price, to RMB6.41 per piece. The second price rise since June means M6 wafers will be 64% more costly than in January. The price of the polysilicon used to manufacture wafers resumed an upward trajectory last month after stabilizing in June and July.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Companies#Solar Companies#Energy Supply#Tracker#Chinese#Monocrystalline#Rmb132 Million Lrb#Gcl New Energy#Rmb816 Million Lrb#Elite Time Global
