Becca Kufrin Claps Back After Fan Says Thomas Jacobs Has “Red Flags”; Bachelor Franchise Alum Katie Thurston Approves & Says She’s “Obsessed” With Their Romance

Becca Kufrin is doing the damn thing on Bachelor in Paradise . Last week, the former Bachelorette asked Tammy Ly for permission to take Thomas Jacobs on a date. I totally get the attraction to Thomas, but let’s not forget that he stated that he was going on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette to become the next Bachelor .

Katie had some choice words about Thomas during her season. On Nick Viall’s podcast she said , “I am nervous for any woman who interacts with Thomas , honestly. He’s a smooth talker. I wouldn’t be surprised if he recycles some lines with me on some of these women. … Good luck to them.” She even stated, “if he’s on Paradise, I don’t care who he’s with, I’m going to be like, ‘Watch out, girl.’”

That girl is now Becca , but it appears Katie has done a 180. US Weekly reports that Becca “isn’t letting anyone rain on her Bachelor in Paradise parade.” Last week, Becca shared a picture of her and Thomas on Instagram with the caption , “this little piggy went to the beach.” Thomas commented, “little do people know, you’re actually smiling at the floor to ceiling stack of Doritos behind me.”

It was here that Katie decided to celebrate the new relationship, writing, “obsessed with this, look how you look at him!” However, as US Weekly shares, “not everyone is thrilled with the romance,” because, “one social media user” commented, “this guy has ‘red flags’ written all over him.”

Becca wasn’t about to take that from a follower, so she commented back, “Red is my favorite color.” She seems kind of smitten! In fact, Becca is keeping an open mind and following her heart. “All I knew about Thomas before was that he was involved in some of the drama on Katie’s season,” she shared on BIP . “I have been blindsided in the past, but I said that I was going to come in here open-minded and with no expectations or any pre-conceived notions. So I’m going to give him a chance.”

We’ll have to see how this all plays out. I hope for Becca’s sake that Thomas is the real deal because she’s picked some real losers in the past. Then again, there’s always Blake Horstmann, who’s due to arrive in paradise soon enough!

