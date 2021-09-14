RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Criminals

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Fredericksburg man pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to make false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers during the purchase of firearms. “This case serves as another example of our resolve to hold accountable those who illegally purchase guns on behalf of others,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “While straw purchasers are often unaware of how the firearms they unlawfully obtain will be used, that’s what makes this conduct so dangerous, and it is why we must continue working together to prevent these crimes from occurring. Through our close partnerships on the federal, state, and local level, we have been leveraging the latest technology, evidence, data, and intelligence to combat firearms trafficking and reduce the tragic toll that gun violence has on our communities.”

