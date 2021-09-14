RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Criminals
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrest two migrants with heinous criminal convictions over the weekend. Friday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended an El Salvadoran man within a group of eight migrants in Mission, Texas. Record checks revealed a prior conviction in Salem, Massachusetts, for prostitution and sentenced to five days incarceration and 12-months’ probation. He was subsequently removed from the United States.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
