Food safety and tailgating

While you’re hosting your Cy-Hawk watch party, Washington County Environmental Health cheers for safety when it comes to preparing and handling your favorite snacks. September is Food Safety Education Month, a time to educate others about preventing food poisoning. There are more than 250 foodborne diseases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and most of them are infections caused by a variety of bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Public Health Inspector Cindy Chavez says bacteria can come from letting food sit out, and she shares when it’s time to load up the fridge, “When it comes to bacterial growth, normally we give a two hour mark. So bacteria will start to really increase after two hours, but if let’s say food has been sitting out at room temperature you should discard food items after four hours. And if it’s hotter than let’s say 90-91 degrees fahrenheit you should discard food items after one hour.”

