Washington named senior director at Wyman

Blaine Schatz has been named assistant director of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station (NDAES). “Blaine brings a wealth of experience to the position,” says Greg Lardy, North Dakota State University’s vice president of Agricultural Affairs, dean of the College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources, and director of the NDAES and NDSU Extension. “For the past 25 years, he has served as director of the Carrington Research Extension Center, where he has focused on serving the needs of stakeholders and clientele for a wide range of programs, been deliberate and focused about improving infrastructure which supports the research mission, and been actively involved in continuing to seek resources needed to improve the station’s ability to provide relevant research and Extension programming.”
