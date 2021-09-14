CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie Shapiro and Claire Boyle on Reversing Roles for the 64th Issue of McSweeney’s

By So Many Damn Books
Literary Hub
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this one, we had two producers of the new McSweeney’s issue into the Damn Library hyper-verse: Julie Shapiro from Radiotopia and Claire Boyle from McSweeney’s. We talk all about this “box of stuff” they produced—from how it feels to curate the 64th edition of this storied literary magazine, to putting audio together, to collaboration, and more. Plus, Christopher and Drew get to talk about some of the stuff they’ve loved that McSweeney’s has done over the years.

