Julie Shapiro and Claire Boyle on Reversing Roles for the 64th Issue of McSweeney’s

In this week’s episode, Kendra talks with Paula Hawkins about her book, A Slow Fire Burning, which is out now from Riverhead Books. Paula: The issues around forgiveness and what you can forgive and what you feel you would be able to forgive—it’s really complicated. I think it differs from person to person. I think none of us can really know if we were in that situation. I know that most of us will probably feel that we’d have a desire to forgive, particularly if something happened that isn’t somebody’s intention. It’s a mistake. It’s an accident. It’s something. We would have a desire to forgive. But then some things are, by their very nature, they seem to us to be unforgivable. And that’s a theme that ran throughout the book—the decision to pursue revenge or pursue forgiveness. Obviously forgiveness is the way we feel we ought to go. But is it the most cathartic way? Will that make you feel better? Will it help you to heal?

