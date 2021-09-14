CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays: Alek Manoah has the big-game starter genes

Cover picture for the articleSep 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports. Alek Manoah has shown his value to the Blue Jays in many ways, but the performance...

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Luis Gil vs. Alek Manoah

Well, yesterday could not have gone much worse. The Yankees continued their recent malaise with a 5-1 loss the Blue Jays. Although they still hold the first Wild Card spot thanks to every other close team losing, their lead over Toronto fell to just 2.5 games. Oh, and ace Gerrit Cole left the game early with hamstring tightness, and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll make his next start. All of that is not great.
Friday night Orioles game thread: vs Blue Jays, 7:05

Is it possible to play “spoiler” by losing? Look, I want the Orioles to win baseball games. It’s much more enjoyable to watch, and I watch far too many of their games to muster up whatever strength it must take to actively root against your favorite team. That said, if you are going to lose games that, in the Orioles’ interest, are meaningless, these four against the Blue Jays may be the time to do it.
Guerrero Jr., Bichette homer, Manoah dominates as Blue Jays dump Rays 8-1

TORONTO — Fresh from delivering a weekend beatdown in Baltimore, the surging Toronto Blue Jays picked up where they left off Monday against Tampa Bay. Starter Alek Manoah was brilliant over eight shutout innings and Toronto's offence continued its torrid pace in an 8-1 rout of the Rays at Rogers Centre. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit his major league-leading 45th home run and Teoscar Hernandez had a career-high five hits as the Blue Jays dominated the opener of the three-game series.
Blue Jays Solve Yarbrough While Manoah Baffles Rays

If, for some reason, the Toronto Blue Jays’ 44-run weekend didn’t sell you on the offense, they presented another sales pitch Monday night. Five straight hits, four runs, and a busted open ballgame in the fourth inning is nothing new for the streaking Blue Jays. But Monday they did it against a nemesis, exorcising demons against Tampa starter Ryan Yarbrough.
Blue Jays rally in 7th to sink O's in Game 1

George Springer's two-out, two-run homer capped a four-run seventh inning and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Baltimore Orioles 11-10 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. Teoscar Hernandez doubled against Tyler Wells (2-2) leading off the seventh. Corey Dickerson walked and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a...
Orioles snap Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak

Alek Manoah goes eight strong innings allowing just one hit, Vladimir Guerrero Jr takes the MLB lead with his 45th home run of the season, and the Blue Jays beat the Rays 8-1 in the first of three at Rogers Centre! Ben Wagner has all the highlights, courtesy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN!
O’s game blog: Orioles host Blue Jays in series opener

As the American League wild card race comes down the stretch, the Orioles will have plenty of involvement, playing 16 of their remaining 23 games versus three AL East playoff contenders. Tonight, they begin a four-game series in Baltimore against the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s a three-day series that includes...
Manoah throws 8 shutout innings as Blue Jays beat Rays

TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 45th home run, Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night. Teoscar Hernández had his first career five-hit game and Bo Bichette added a...
Blue Jays' approach at plate, Manoah's slider overwhelm Rays in dominant win

TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays are a problem. They’ve been a problem since 2018, when they won 90 games and still failed to qualify for the postseason. They were a problem in 2019, when they upped that total by six and celebrated their fourth playoff berth of the decade on the Rogers Centre mound. They were a problem in 2020, when they surgically deconstructed the upstart Toronto Blue Jays in a brief, sobering, borderline uncompetitive two-game wild card series.
Starters: The Toronto Blue Jays’ Rotation is Very Good

One of the reasons the Toronto Blue Jays have become a serious challenger for a postseason berth is the outstanding second-half performance of their starters. Toronto’s starters were okay during the first half of the 2021 season (April 1 to June 30). Among American League teams, Jays’ starters ranking in ERA, xERA, FIP, fWAR and innings-per-start were sixth, fifth, ninth, thirteenth and tenth. The staff’s results have been much better during the second half of the 2021 campaign (July 1 to September 15). Toronto’s starters are first in ERA, FIP, fWAR and innings-per-start. The rotation’s xERA is third. One of the benefits of longer starts is that the bullpen has worked less; Toronto’s bullpen has the fewest innings pitched in the American League since June 30.
Blue Jays vs. Rays prediction: Alek Manoah will stymie Tampa again

More than 500 movie props and memorabilia from Sylvester Stallone’s personal collection are being put up for auction. Don’t even think about outbidding Stitches for the Spider Rico autographed boxing gloves. And we thought we were having a September to remember. The Toronto Blue Jays are 15-4 after dropping Monday...
Video: Blue Jays throw at Kevin Kiermaier over card incident

The Toronto Blue Jays still had some lingering bad feelings toward the Tampa Bay Rays over what has been dubbed “cardgate.”. The issue started Monday, when Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier picked up a card that included all the scouting reports for Tampa Bay’s hitters. Keirmaier kept the card, which had been dropped by Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, and the team refused to return it. Kiermaier claimed he had initially picked up the card believing it was his, but refused to give it back once the team had it.
Kevin Kiermaier has message for Blue Jays after being hit by pitch

Kevin Kiermaier has a simple message for the Toronto Blue Jays after they hit him with a pitch on Wednesday. Kiermaier was hit in the middle of the back by a pitch from Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki in the eighth inning of Tampa Bay’s 7-1 win over Toronto (video here). The plunking was retribution for Kiermaier taking a scouting report card the Jays dropped on the field on Monday.
Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
