MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shocking video shows border patrol agents on horseback, holding whips, attempting to wrangle migrants in Del Rio, Texas. “Man, that’s terrible,” said North Miami Mayor and Haitian-American Phillip Bien-Aime as he watched a video of Haitian migrants at the Texas border. “They have no mercy for those children. They’re treating those immigrants like dogs.” The videos and pictures show border patrols agents on horseback cracking their whips as the try to prevent the Haitians from coming into the country. Former Sen. Dwight Bullard says the images look airily similar to the plight of African-American slaves. “I remember showing similar images to...

NORTH MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO