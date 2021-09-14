CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, MD

ALLEGANY MAGAZINE -- REMEMBERING SEPTEMBER 11 -- Through a 12 year old's eyes....

By CODY STECKMAN Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
Cumberland Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething is up. This is something different entirely. It’s lunch time at Washington Middle School. I’m 12 years old. Today is September 11th 2001. The usual commotion of the cafeteria has given way to an almost library type of setting. The commonly packed tables now have only a peppering of students not exactly sure what is going on. By this point, most parents had come to take their kids out of school for the day. Those of us left were either a mixture of anxious, nervous and to be honest a bit jealous to see our friends, one by one being called to the office to be taken home by their parents.

