The transportation sector in the US generates the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions — 29%. Soon, however, more cars on US roads will be greener and cleaner with consistent EV adoption. Lower costs of driving EVs is helping to incentivize their purchase and to point the way toward a net carbon zero future. However, with more EVs comes reduced tax revenue from weakened gasoline sales. Critics say that EV owners aren’t doing their part and that US roads will deteriorate unless EV owners pay their fair share. Road pricing has been floated as a solution to a complex problem.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO