Amazon eyes 125K more hires, $18+ per hour average salary

By JOSEPH PISANI and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
newmilfordspectrum.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online. Competition for hourly workers has become fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses...

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

