Sarah Thankam Mathews Reads Her Story “Rubberdust”

Kicking off the spooky season, The Whole Backstage Theatre along with producers Sonny Lewis and Patrick W. Phillips are presenting "Frights of the Night." The show will be an intimate affair in the readers style in the The John Duff and Frank McDaniel Black Box Theatre. Directors Joshua Barksdale and Sara Elizabeth Phillips hope to create an experience that will fright and excite all in attendance. Featured readings and excerpts include: "The Woman In Black" (written by Susan Hill), "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" (written by Washington Irving), "The Amityville Horror" (written by Jay Anson), "Dracula" (written by Bram Stoker, more akin to the 1931 Tod Browning film), "A Rose For Emily" (written by William Faulkner), "The Yellow Wallpaper" (written by Charlotte Perkins Gilman), and more!
