CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Desert LGBTQ+ wedding inspiration featuring native Arizona plants and a custom floral suit

By Molly Sprayregen
equallywed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of inclusive Arizona vendors came together to create this gorgeous styled shoot celebrating LGBTQ+ weddings. The shoot, which took place at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale, was designed around accentuating the beauty of the bougainvillea plant that blooms all over the state. To bring out the fuchsia in the flowers, the vendors utilized a mix of copper and jewel tones in the decor.

equallywed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brookings Register

Visit to Desert Botanical Gardens in Arizona a wonderful experience

Many of us travel to various places in the United States to vacation, visiting national parks, family campgrounds, historical places, and/or places where we can hike or bike or enjoy swimming or sports. Some of us who are gardeners, though, like to camp in places where there is easy access to arboretums and botanical gardens, especially in areas that are unlike those in the area where we live. And so I discovered the Desert Botanical Gardens in Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
equallywed.com

How To Mix Up Tradition For Your LGBTQ+ Wedding

Weddings come with a long history of traditions, most of which are deeply rooted in cisgender and heterosexual norms. While no couple has to adhere to these traditions, LGBTQ+ couples have a special opportunity to ignore these norms and build a wedding that is completely personalized to them. If you’re...
RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

Mississippi Artist Draws Inspiration From Plants, Ecology

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — When Nicole Dikon was in high school in Florida, she thought she wanted to be a marine biologist. That notion changed when she got to community college. “I started taking art classes, and I tried other things, but art is what stuck,” said Dikon, 31. “My paternal grandfather was a watercolor and landscape painter, and my mom also went to school for painting, so art was pretty much taught to me from the beginning.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
coastalbreezenews.com

Native Planting Tips

Strolls on the beach have so many benefits; you can exercise, clear your mind, and get some inspiration. The sight of glassy waters may calm and open your mind to new ideas, but remember to glance uphill towards the dunes, too. The special plants that live on the dunes can be excellent inspiration for sustainable, native landscaping.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Scottsdale, AZ
weddingchicks.com

Breezy Boho Wedding Inspiration On A Secluded Beach

On a secluded private beach in Mexico, a team of the country's finest vendors came together to create boho beach wedding magic! Elements of rust, mustard yellow, garnet, and teal pop against a mostly neutral backdrop and push this boho-inspired design out of the typical realm and into something more modern. Hanging straw chandeliers make the space feel alive while the warm wood tables glow in the candlelight and invite you in to take a seat. Ornate upholstered chairs and cut crystal glasses add an air of elegance to the entire affair.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
klkntv.com

Local TV legend passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) —A local T.V. legend has died. Leta Powell Drake passed away Wednesday morning. Leta is in the Nebraska Broadcasters Hall of Fame and spent many years at 10/11 News. She hosted a children’s show there called “Cartoon Corral,” where she was known as Kalamity Kate. She also...
LINCOLN, NE
The State

800 hellbenders with large mouths and strong jaws freed into Missouri waters, zoo says

More than 800 giant salamanders with mouths so big and jaws so strong that they can swallow fish whole have been released into Missouri rivers. The endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders were raised from eggs at the Saint Louis Zoo before they were freed this summer as part of the zoo’s hellbender conservation program, according to the zoo’s Wednesday blog post.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Inspiration#Desert Lgbtq#Native Events#Bbj Linen Menswear#Suit Supply Agency#Ford Robert Black Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Omaha.com

Closed now for nearly 30 years, Peony Park was a center of fun for generations

Peony Park has been gone for nearly 30 years. Can you believe it?. A generation of Omahans — and newcomers — likely are unaware that the city’s major amusement spot from the 1930s through the park’s closure in 1994 was at 78th and Cass Streets. A shopping area anchored by a Hy-Vee Supermarket has replaced it.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy