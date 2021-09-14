Desert LGBTQ+ wedding inspiration featuring native Arizona plants and a custom floral suit
A group of inclusive Arizona vendors came together to create this gorgeous styled shoot celebrating LGBTQ+ weddings. The shoot, which took place at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale, was designed around accentuating the beauty of the bougainvillea plant that blooms all over the state. To bring out the fuchsia in the flowers, the vendors utilized a mix of copper and jewel tones in the decor.equallywed.com
