Texas State

More COVID-19 deaths, cases reported during weekend

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
 8 days ago
Hunt County continues to report multiple deaths attributed to COVID-19, with the number of active cases also rising during the weekend.

In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 219 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Sunday, four more than on Friday, nine more than on Thursday and 16 more than on Friday, Sept. 3. The county has recorded 37 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.

The statistics were compiled by the state agency Sunday afternoon.

Hunt County had reported 7,384 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, 60 more than Friday, with 1,882 probable cases, an increase of 39 cases in two days.

There were 762 active cases in the county, 44 more than on Friday.

There had been 8,504 estimated recoveries from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Sunday afternoon, 55 more than on Friday.

Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to offer an update today on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals.

• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that 47.83% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 39.91% being fully vaccinated.

Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan

•Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

• A list of all of the available regional infusion centers and therapeutics facilities is available online at https://tinyurl.com/4cvpm6yd

