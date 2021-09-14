CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem Closes On Refinancing Of $112.8 Million In Notes

SALEM MEDIA GROUP has closed on the refinancing of $112.8 million of its senior secured notes due 2024, exchanging them into $114.7 million (reflecting a call premium of 1.688%) of newly issued 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028. With the refinancing, only $103.5 million of the 2024 Notes remain outstanding. Along with the refinancing, the company has commitments from holders of the 2028 Notes to buy up to $50 million in additional 2028 Notes, contingent upon the company satisfying certain performance benchmarks; proceeds of that sale will be used to buy back or repay 2024 Notes.

