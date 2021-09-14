CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Mother reunites with daughter kidnapped 14 years ago

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22swCf_0bvbF3w300

A mother and her daughter are finally back together after being apart for 14 years.

Jacqueline Hernandez had been kidnapped from her home in 2007 when she was only six years old, WFTV reported. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hernandez had been taken by her father, Pablo Hernandez.

But earlier this month, Angelica Vences-Salgado received a call through social media from Hernandez. During the encounter, the caller said she was Vences-Salgado’s missing daughter and that she was in Mexico. She said she wanted to meet Vences-Salgado at a port of entry on the Texas border.

Vences-Salgado contacted Clermont police to report the call.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement worked with Clermont police to investigate Hernandez’s claim, WFTV reported.

The authorities found out that both women were at the point of entry on Friday, and were able to confirm that Hernandez was Vences-Salgado’s missing daughter.

“This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work together and maintain open lines of communication,” Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said in a news release. “In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier, and aid in returning the victim with her mother after 14 years.”

Police did not say where Hernandez has been for the past 14 years.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Lackawanna Ledger

Human Trafficking: Kidnapped Woman Reunited With Family After 30 Years

Human Trafficking: Kidnapped Woman Reunited With Family After 30 Years. A woman held captive by people traffickers for 30 years has been freed by police in Bolivia and reunited with her family in Argentina. Argentinian police said on Tuesday that a 45-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son had been released from a house in the southern Bolivian city of Bermejo earlier this month, BBC News … Read more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Florida girl abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007 reunited with her mother

A Florida girl who was allegedly abducted by her father in 2007 when she was 6 years old was reunited with her mother at the U.S.-Texas border, police said Monday. The girl's mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, said she received a message on social media from a woman in Mexico claiming to be her abducted daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, according to a news release from police in Clermont, Florida. The daughter told her mother she was in Mexico and wanted to meet her at the border, police said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother 'accidentally' shot daughter, gets 8 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - Jasmine Daniels was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday, Sept. 14 – convicted of neglecting a child (consequence death) after her 2-year-old daughter was shot. Daniels, 23, was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the July 2020 incident near 105th and Daphne. Prosecutors said at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lackawanna Ledger

Mother Urges Road Rage Driver Who Shot Her 9-Year-Old Daughter to Turn Himself In

Mother Urges Road Rage Driver Who Shot Her 9-Year-Old Daughter to Turn Himself In: ‘My Baby’s Life Will Never Be the Same’. A mother has said her 9-year-old daughter is lucky to be alive after being shot by a road rage driver in Texas—and she is now urging the man to turn himself in. Diamond Dixon was driving northbound on Interstate 35 in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday night when another driver became incensed after a run-in and … Read more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeland Security#Police#Mexico#Wftv#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

6-Year-Old Migrant From El Salvador Abandoned At Walmart Near Southern Border

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brownsville Police Department officers found a six-year-old migrant child from El Salvador abandoned at Walmart. Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents responded and determined the child he was in good physical health. He was transported to a Border Patrol facility where he provided the agents contact information for an aunt in Houston. Authorities are investigating the incident. As of the end of July, Rio Grande Valley agents have encountered more than 56,000 unaccompanied juvenile migrants this fiscal year. As of the end of July, Rio Grande Valley agents have encountered more than 56,000 unaccompanied juvenile migrants this fiscal year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Bay News 9

Morning Briefing: Parents applaud plan to end the FSA, real estate agents see promise in distressed homes and Mother and abducted daughter reunited after 14 years

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Showers and thunderstorms will become scattered to numerous Wednesday afternoon, with some expected to heavy with torrential rain. Get the latest forecast here. Klystron 9 Radar | Neighborhood Radars. Around Tampa Bay. 1. Parents look forward to next school...
TAMPA, FL
NPR

U.S. Border Agents Found A Toddler And A Baby Abandoned Along The Rio Grande

U.S. Border Patrol agents found a toddler girl and her baby brother abandoned along the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, this week, in what the local chief patrol agent calls a "heartbreaking" discovery. The agency released a photo of the children, who were taken into custody but did not require medical care.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
67K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy