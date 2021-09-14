Mother reunites with daughter kidnapped 14 years ago

A mother and her daughter are finally back together after being apart for 14 years.

Jacqueline Hernandez had been kidnapped from her home in 2007 when she was only six years old, WFTV reported. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hernandez had been taken by her father, Pablo Hernandez.

But earlier this month, Angelica Vences-Salgado received a call through social media from Hernandez. During the encounter, the caller said she was Vences-Salgado’s missing daughter and that she was in Mexico. She said she wanted to meet Vences-Salgado at a port of entry on the Texas border.

Vences-Salgado contacted Clermont police to report the call.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement worked with Clermont police to investigate Hernandez’s claim, WFTV reported.

The authorities found out that both women were at the point of entry on Friday, and were able to confirm that Hernandez was Vences-Salgado’s missing daughter.

“This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work together and maintain open lines of communication,” Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said in a news release. “In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier, and aid in returning the victim with her mother after 14 years.”

Police did not say where Hernandez has been for the past 14 years.

