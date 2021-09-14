Michigan Receives $2 million in Export Assistance Funds for State’s Small Businesses
LANSING – Michigan received the top award in the nation from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) State Trade Expansion Program for the upcoming fiscal year. Michigan received $2 million in federal grant funds – the maximum amount awarded by the SBA and a $650,000 increase from 2021 – to help Michigan small businesses grow in the state through increased access to global markets. The Michigan Strategic Fund is providing an additional $667,000 as the state match to support the Michigan STEP grant initiative.mitechnews.com
