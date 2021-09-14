D118 seeks to fill board vacancies

DANVILLE — Danville School District 118 seeks to fill two vacancies on its Board of Education.

Board members Bill Dobbles and Lon Henderson have stepped down.

A board member must be a registered voter and reside in the district’s voting area. The term to be filled will begin in October 2021 and continue through April 2024.

Board members are not paid for their service.

Interested applicants should complete the Candidate Information Sheet and Candidate Questionnaire, which can be found on the school district's website at www.danville118.org, under Board of Education.

The information sheet includes questions such as: occupation and employer, number of years residing in the district, do you have children in the district's schools and if so, which schools.

Candidate questionnaire questions: prior school or governing board experience, any school committees or activities participation, community and business activities, why you want to be a school board member, what do you see as the basic purpose of the public schools, what is the role of the school board in the fulfillment of that purpose, how does the board’s role differ from that of the superintendent, what should be the relationship between the board members and the administration in the handling of school concerns, briefly describe your commitment to public education and the local school district, what do you see as the strengths of the school district and what do you see as the area(s) most needing improvement in the school district?

Submit the Information Sheet and Candidate Questionnaire to Board President Dr. Randal Ashton at email AshtonR@danville118.org by Sept. 22.

The selection process will be conducted by the board with the appointment made no later than Nov. 10.

For additional information, visit the district website or contact Lakesha Robinson, board secretary, at the email RobinsonL1@danville118.org.