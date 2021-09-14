Bringg Announces "Last Mile by Bringg on Salesforce" as part of Salesforce Fulfillment Network on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Salesforce, a US-based CRM company, has partnered with Alibaba to launch a product designed and built in China, helping multinational brands grow their business in the region. The rationale of the partnership is explained by company officials through the fact that businesses face challenges while operating in the region, including performance, data residency compliance, and difficulty integrating with local Chinese platforms. Integration with local platforms is viewed as especially difficult given the regional prevalence of social commerce and the use of a social network community to drive ecommerce sales, according to the press release.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO