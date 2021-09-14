Bringg Announces "Last Mile by Bringg on Salesforce" as part of Salesforce Fulfillment Network on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Bringg's customers can now benefit from immediate access to alternative delivery and fulfillment models to enhance the omnichannel customer journey. CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bringg today announced it has launched Last Mile by Bringg on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, as part of the Salesforce Fulfillment Network on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to run their in-store fulfillment operations end-to-end on a single platform. Starting with Bringg's Click & Collect and Curbside pickup offering, retailers can implement a safe and contactless option for consumers to collect an online order without the additional cost and complexity of adding delivery capacity.www.tribuneledgernews.com
