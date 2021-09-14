CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Bringg Announces "Last Mile by Bringg on Salesforce" as part of Salesforce Fulfillment Network on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

By Bringg
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBringg's customers can now benefit from immediate access to alternative delivery and fulfillment models to enhance the omnichannel customer journey. CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bringg today announced it has launched Last Mile by Bringg on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, as part of the Salesforce Fulfillment Network on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to run their in-store fulfillment operations end-to-end on a single platform. Starting with Bringg's Click & Collect and Curbside pickup offering, retailers can implement a safe and contactless option for consumers to collect an online order without the additional cost and complexity of adding delivery capacity.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Salesforce reaches Net Zero energy usage, announces updates to Sustainability Cloud

At the same time, it announced updates to the Sustainability Cloud, a product that the company sells to other organizations to manage their climate initiatives, proving you can be responsible, and still be capitalists. Suzanne DiBianca, chief impact officer & EVP for corporate relations at Salesforce, speaking at yesterday’s Dreamforce press event, said the company is proud to be an example of a large organization taking positive climate action.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Salesforce launches new native backup and restore option

Salesforce on Wednesday launched Backup and Restore, a new, low-code data protection and recovery service. The CRM giant is launching the service after hearing from customers that they wanted a data backup option native to the Salesforce platform. Salesforce still offers a separate Data Recovery Service, but that service has...
SOFTWARE
itprotoday.com

Salesforce Combines Slack Into Most Products for Hybrid Work

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. announced the majority of its products are now integrated with Slack, the corporate chat company it acquired in July, saying the unified software creates an online corporate command center for companies with workers spread across offices and remote locations. Slack will now be embedded with Salesforce’s...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Loyalty#Customer Experience#Salesforce Commerce Cloud#Evp Gm#Salesforce Com Inc#Saas
TechRepublic

All the new integrations that Salesforce and Slack announced at Dreamforce

Salesforce sees Slack as the centerpiece of what it calls the "Digital HQ" that will power the future of remote work, and its new integrations bring the two platforms closer than ever. At Salesforce's annual Dreamforce event today, the company announced several new Slack tools and Slack/Salesforce integrations that it...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Salesforce doubles down on Slack at annual Dreamforce event

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Salesforce is increasingly using workplace messaging app Slack to attract customers to its core sales software service. Most of Salesforce's announcements on Tuesday at its annual Dreamforce user conference centered on Slack, which Salesforce bought...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Salesforce Launches Health Cloud 2.0, a Connected Platform to Help Deliver Health and Safety from Anywhere

With Health Cloud 2.0, any business or government can bring people together more safely and deliver care from anywhere, helping support the health of employees, customers, and communities. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced Health Cloud 2.0, technology designed to empower businesses and governments to deliver better health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thepaypers.com

Salesforce partners with Alibaba Cloud to develop social commerce product

Salesforce, a US-based CRM company, has partnered with Alibaba to launch a product designed and built in China, helping multinational brands grow their business in the region. The rationale of the partnership is explained by company officials through the fact that businesses face challenges while operating in the region, including performance, data residency compliance, and difficulty integrating with local Chinese platforms. Integration with local platforms is viewed as especially difficult given the regional prevalence of social commerce and the use of a social network community to drive ecommerce sales, according to the press release.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Silicon Republic

Salesforce forecasts major growth in cloud technologies in coming years

Customer relationship management company Salesforce is hoping for major growth in cloud-related tech, driving jobs and revenue increases across the sector. A Salesforce-sponsored white paper from global market intelligence firm IDC has forecast major growth in cloud-related technologies driven by increased remote work. In western Europe, IDC predicted that cloud-related...
BUSINESS
CMSWire

Salesforce Integrates AI Into Its Marketing Cloud Software

Salesforces' new AI-powered integration is now available for use in the company's "Marketing Cloud" software. The additions announced today include Einstein Engagement Scoring in Salesforce CDP, Interaction Studio Templates, and Datorama Connectors. The move is set to make third-party data the trusted foundation of Salesforces' digital strategy - aimed to...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Salesforce launches marketing personalization and automation features

Salesforce this week announced new Marketing Cloud features designed to help companies build deeper relationships with their customers. Following on the heels of Service Cloud updates, the capabilities focus on personalization, optimization, and improving the relevancy of customer recommendations for products. Research reveals the benefits of tailoring sales outreach to...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Salesforce announces new MuleSoft RPA tool based on Servicetrace acquisition

When Salesforce announced it was buying German RPA vendor Servicetrace last month, it seemed that it might match up well with MuleSoft, the company the CRM giant bought in 2018 for $6.5 billion. MuleSoft, among other things, helps customers build APIs to legacy systems, while Servicetrace provides a way to add automation to legacy systems. Sure enough, the company announced today that it’s planning a new MuleSoft-Servicetrace tool called MuleSoft RPA.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Salesforce adds new RPA capabilities to Einstein Automate

Salesforce on Thursday announced new robotic process automation (RPA) tools for Einstein Automate, the portfolio of tools that help organizations automate processes, build workflows and connect data. The new tools include MuleSoft RPA, Einstein Document Reader and Digital Process Automation. Salesforce introduced Einstein Automate last year as part of its...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Salesforce adds more tools for real-time personalization to Marketing Cloud

Salesforce on Wednesday is rolling out a series of AI-driven enhancements to the Marketing Cloud, largely centered around improving personalized messaging and engaging with customers in real-time. A number of the updates will improve Interaction Studio, the real-time engagement tool within the Marketing Cloud. The new tools should help marketers...
SOFTWARE
chainstoreage.com

FedEx bolsters Amazon competition with Salesforce partnership

FedEx is integrating two Salesforce cloud solutions into its ShopRunner e-commerce platform. The shipping giant purchased ShopRunner, which directly connects shoppers with more than 100 retailers and brands, in December 2020. Following a similar Adobe Commerce integration launched in April 2021, FedEx’s new multi-year partnership with Salesforce integrates the Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management platforms with Shoprunner.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

FedEx, Salesforce Announce End-To-End E-Commerce Solution

FedEx is shaking up the e-commerce space. The nationwide carrier on Tuesday announced a partnership with e-commerce software titan Salesforce to provide an end-to-end e-commerce and supply chain management solution. Shares of both companies are down following the news. The new offering, which the companies expect will become available to...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Salesforce gives Service Cloud an AI boost

Salesforce has announced a number of new AI-powered workflows and contact center innovations in Service Cloud to help service agents better serve their customers. In order to prevent customers from having to contact a company multiple times over a single concern, service agents require a platform capable of automating repetitive and low value tasks so they can focus on resolving complex problems faster and building deeper relationships.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Salesforce Service Cloud Gets New Advanced Embedded AI, RPA and Call Mining Features

With barely a few days left from the launch of #DF21, the biggest martech event on the planet, Salesforce has announced new AI-based innovations and features for its Service Cloud. Last week, Salesforce had announced new innovations to its Sales Cloud for revenue intelligence, showcasing new dimensions of Artificial Intelligence...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Salesforce rolls out AI-powered workflows, contact center updates in Service Cloud

New automation features are designed to make agents more productive and companies more agile during the pandemic. Salesforce on Thursday unveiled new AI-powered workflows and contact center updates in Service Cloud in an effort to create better experiences for service agents and customers. Some 84% of service professionals said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed their workflows and processes, according to Salesforce's fourth annual State of Service.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy