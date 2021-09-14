Texas Deploys Swift-Water Boats, Helicopters To Help With Potential Tropical Storm Nicholas Rescues

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall early on September 14 along the Texas Coast. At the time, the Category 1 hurricane dumped more than a foot of rain.

Tuesday morning Governor Greg Abbott posted social media messages saying the state had, “… deployed swift-water boats, helicopters and high profile vehicles to help local authorities with recue efforts.”

Nicholas made landfall on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm. It was about 15 miles south-southwest of Houston, with maximum winds of 60 mph as of 7 a.m. CDT Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Nicholas was the 14th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Galveston saw nearly 14 inches of rain from Nicholas while Houston reported more than 6 inches of rain — a fraction of what fell during Harvey, which dumped more than 60 inches of rain in southeast Texas over a four-day period.

The storm was moving north-northeast at 8 mph and the center of Nicholas was expected to move slowly over southeastern Texas on Tuesday and over southwestern Louisiana on Wednesday.

