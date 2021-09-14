CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

In 2021, Some Business Owners Are Thriving, While Others Are Just Surviving. Here's What Makes the Difference

By Ami Kassar
Inc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently walked into my local pizza shop to pick up a pie for a friend. While I waited, I got chatting with the owner. His pride and joy used to be having pizza boxes with his logo and name on them. The pizza boxes were a representation of his shop and everything he had worked so hard to achieve as a business owner. Sadly, he can no longer get them due to supply-chain issues.

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Be a Human When You're Talking to Your Customers

There were more than four million applications to start a business in the U.S. in 2020, showing that new small business growth has remained healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic. While there are a variety of reasons to start a business, many founders do so because they feel they have a better understanding of what their potential customers want than other organizations. As a former startup founder, I can empathize with their thinking.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Cargo Ships
Inc.com

Looking to Take on a Mentee? Here's the One Thing You Need To Be Clear About

As a business owner with a bit of experience, you may find yourself in a mentorship situation at one time or another. Whether it be with a new business owner looking to seek help and guidance on their business journey, or it might be with a key team member or two who are looking to get some executive coaching to further their career and grow with your business. No matter what the reason, it can be exciting to take on the role of mentor and help another person grow in their field. As a business coach, I have been doing just that for over 25 years. And I wanted to share the one thing that you want to be crystal clear about before you enter into a mentor/mentee relationship.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

8 Questions You Should Always Ask Your Customers for Actually Helpful Feedback

Happy customers are the key to any successful business. Ensuring a great customer experience requires sales and customer service teams to speak with customers and find out how they feel. However, your team must know the right questions to ask to gain truly valuable insights from customer conversations. Below, a...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How To Build a Consumer Business and Avoid Flaming Out

With the valuation collapse of Casper, the shuttering of Brandless, the down-round for Outdoor Voices, the lack of clarity around the future of Harry’s and the continued challenges facing brands like The Honest Company, former consumer product darlings of the venture capital community were facing a reckoning before COVID-19. In the year and a half since, start-ups have been some of the hardest-hit businesses. Those that are still in business often don’t have a clear path to profitability, since they having never invested the time to really figure out the unit economics where they could sustain themselves without regular outside capital injections.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
Inc.com

3 Steps to Killing Hustle Culture at Your Company in 3 Months

I wrote at the beginning of the summer about how the pandemic heightened the negative effect hustle culture was having on business was heightened by the pandemic. This made it even more essential for Americans to break the cycle of willingly overworking themselves. With summer wrapping up, I'd like to reveal how individual companies can eradicate the very notion of hustle culture from their premises.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

3 Tips to Help You Develop the Mindset to Adapt to Change

The past 18 months have been a crash course in change and uncertainty. Almost overnight, we reimagined what an office can look like. We redefined workplace rules and communication norms. You may have experienced waves of uncertainty about your own job, your colleagues, or your company's future. You may have...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
digitalconnectmag.com

How a New Business Owner Makes Waves with Tech

Managing a new company can be filled to the brim with twists and turns. Not only are companies expected to compete with more experienced competitors, but the slightest mistake could lead to a downward spiral that isn’t easy to overcome. That said, it’s a good idea to enjoy some entertaining gaming platforms such as Duelz online casino every now and then.
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food From Aldi, Customers Say in New Survey

They say you get what you pay for, right? Well, Aldi—the German discount grocery chain with incredibly low prices on basics staples, produce, and other goods—has a whole host of fans. For the most part, Aldi shoppers are satisfied with what the grocery store has to offer, but there some instances in which customers feel like a product isn't even worth its low price. A new survey of 600 shoppers found that there was one food people say they would never buy from Aldi. Read on to find out what you may want to skip on your next trip to Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy