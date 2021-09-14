Mavericks leave Kenosha with three wins

The Minnesota State Mavericks return from a long weekend after participating in the Parkside Hampton Inn Tournament. They began play at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 10 against Quincy University. As the game began the Mavericks quickly fell behind prompting a timeout by head coach, Corey Phelps. As the team’s ambition grew so would their overall score. The Mavericks took the lead late in set one 21-15 but the last four points were a struggle to earn. The Hawks suddenly came up and almost tied the score, however, the Mavericks still managed to take the win, 25-23.