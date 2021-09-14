hEating pizza warming placemat ensures your pie stays fresh and warm for longer
We’ve all ordered a pizza and eagerly awaited its arrival. You know how it goes. It finally arrives home, but by the time that the 2nd slice hits your plate, the pie is less than warm. For those who enjoy a warm (if not hot) slice of pizza, this can be a frustrating experience. Well, one Kickstarter campaign wants to change that. Introducing, the hEating pizza warming placemat! Never again will you need to re-heat that 2nd slice before you taste its cheesy deliciousness. How does it work? Let’s check it out!thegadgetflow.com
