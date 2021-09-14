CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

hEating pizza warming placemat ensures your pie stays fresh and warm for longer

By Mark Gulino
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve all ordered a pizza and eagerly awaited its arrival. You know how it goes. It finally arrives home, but by the time that the 2nd slice hits your plate, the pie is less than warm. For those who enjoy a warm (if not hot) slice of pizza, this can be a frustrating experience. Well, one Kickstarter campaign wants to change that. Introducing, the hEating pizza warming placemat! Never again will you need to re-heat that 2nd slice before you taste its cheesy deliciousness. How does it work? Let’s check it out!

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshloaf.com

What's your favorite "warm spot" to let your dough rise?

Is it on top of your fridge? In your turned-off oven? Next to a heater? Something else?. I'm doing a little research for my blog and I'd love to know where home bakers go when they're looking for a warm spot in their house. Thanks so much in advance for your answers!
FOOD & DRINKS
wiartonecho.com

Warm B.C. blueberry bisque

September marks the slowdown of the fresh B.C. blueberry season. But there’s still time to savour the sweetness of the berry bounty. This recipe submitted by the B.C. Blueberry Council sees either fresh or frozen berries used to create a surprisingly savoury soup — with some seriously good colour:. Story...
FOOD & DRINKS
Norwalk Hour

Stay warm outdoors with this standalone propane patio heater

For better or worse, outdoor dining has gone through a sort of renaissance since the start of the pandemic, especially during those bone-chilling winter months when a hot toddy isn’t enough to ward off the cold. Perfect for patios, restaurant decks, pools, and more is this Legacy Heating Standing Propane Patio Heater for $169.99 at Best Buy.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Pie#The Pie#Food Drink#Heating#Usb#Aisi
Popular Mechanics

9 Great Ski Gloves for Staying Warm and Dry on the Slopes

There’s nothing quite like being in the middle of a downhill run and realizing your hands are way too cold or that you can’t grip your poles any longer. The wrong gloves can cut a day on the slopes short, whereas the right ones can provide comfort and safety from the elements. There’s a ton of ski gloves to choose from. Here’s what you need to know to find the right pair, followed by my top nine recommendations.
SPORTS
pghcitypaper.com

Four restaurants with hearty noodle soups to warm up your fall

5875 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. everydaynoodles.net. There are a variety of noodle soups available at this Taiwanese restaurant with ingredients ranging from beef to pork to lamb, but for a particularly hearty, rich flavor, the oxtail noodle soup is an excellent choice. Pho Van. 2120 Penn Ave., Strip District. phovan-pgh.com.
RESTAURANTS
Wide Open Country

Stay Warm & Cozy With a Patio Heater This Fall

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Nothing beats outdoor gatherings with friends and family. Don't get me wrong, summer barbecues are awesome, but hanging outside during the fall and wintertime is also a great feeling. However, just as we don't want to sweat like crazy, we don't want to shiver until it's unbearable. That's where the Fire Sense Patio Heater comes in handy.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Smart cooking gadgets for healthy and tasty recipes

You love a homemade meal, but cooking takes time and energy—two things you might not always have in abundance. In those instances, preparing healthy, tasty meals is actually easier than you’d think with any of these smart cooking gadgets. These cooking devices can cut your cooking time down and decrease your involvement thanks to their preset programs and other smart features.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Gadget Flow

SmartWindow automated window senses the temperature for an eco-friendly fresh air solution

Using fresh air is the best way to cool your home, and that’s just what the SmartWindow automated window does. This device monitors the outdoor air temperature, both lowering your cooling costs and improving your air quality. So it’s not only eco-friendly but also a money saver. This cost-effective household retrofit provides you with clean energy by pulling cool air from outside into your home. However, unlike a standard vent, it won’t lose energy when it sits idle because it shuts its valve. This gadget complements your cooling system, saving you significant money on moderate days in the long run. Moreover, it reads the forecast on a continual basis, knowing when warm days are coming in advance. In that case, it automatically activates its thermostat beforehand! Overall, this is a great way to avoid a stuffy home and enjoy fresh air!
ELECTRONICS
Popular Mechanics

8 Best Hammock Underquilts for Staying Warm

For most people, the idea of camping conjures up images of sleeping in a tent. Tent camping is by far the most popular option, whether you’re driving to your campsite or hiking to it. But for backpackers—people who hike deep into the woods and set up camp in areas with no amenities—tents can be bulky and heavy to haul and create too much of a barrier between them and nature.
LIFESTYLE
Greatist

10 Warming Ginger Recipes That’ll Clear Your Sinuses Stat

Sweater weather is (mostly) awesome: twinkle lights, cozy flannels, holiday prep. But there are also downsides, like nasty colds and stuffy sinuses. Since research suggests that ginger may help clear those nasal passages (among other health benefits), we rounded up 10 ginger recipes that might help you breathe a little easier *and* dial back any nausea or inflammation that’s been dragging you down.
RECIPES
New York Post

The 8 best outdoor heaters to keep your patio warm in fall and winter

While plenty of us were sad to see summer go, fall is officially here and cold weather is on the horizon! And before you know it, you’ll start swapping out your favorite pumpkin spice lattes for peppermint mochas, storing away your Halloween costume and throwing on your favorite knit sweaters — all festive notions that winter is here.
ELECTRONICS
Parade

These 15 Throw Blankets Will Keep Your Space Looking Cool While You Stay Warm—And They’re All Under $100!

Looking to breathe new life into your home decor without breaking the bank? Look no further than a throw blanket! A throw blanket is smaller than a regular blanket—usually about 50×60 inches—which makes it versatile enough that you can have one in any and every room of your home if that’s your desire. Plus, because they’re not as huge of an investment piece as an area rug or furniture, you can take more risks with fun patterns and colors and easily swap them out to reflect any weather, mood, or style changes.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Arizona

You Won’t Find Better All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Than At Arizona’s R&R Pizza Express

With so many different pizza sauces and toppings in the world, it’s hard to settle on just one kind of pie. Luckily, at R&R Pizza Express in Arizona, you don’t have to! This family-owned restaurant boasts an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, so you can indulge in stuffed and thin crusts, cheese and pepperoni, and white sauce […] The post You Won’t Find Better All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Than At Arizona’s R&R Pizza Express appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
hackaday.com

Arduino Powered Heat Pump Controller Helps Warm Your Toes

Heat pump heating technology is starting to pop up more and more lately, as the technology becomes cheaper and public awareness and acceptance improves. Touted as a greener residential heating system, they are rapidly gaining popularity, at least in part due to various government green policies and tax breaks. [Gonzho]...
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

This nightclub traps dancers’ body heat to warm and cool the building

The Matrix imagined a world where humans were treated as organic generators, with our bodies putting out constant thermal energy used by machines. Now a club in Glasgow, Scotland, has much the same idea. SWG3, a dance club and arts venue, is getting a radical retrofit over the next two...
RESTAURANTS
fatherly.com

McDonald’s Will Finally Ditch Plastic Toys — But There’s a Catch

For as long as many can remember, the highlight of getting a Happy Meal at McDonald’s includes the plastic toy that comes with it — usually centered around a new movie release or a popular item of kid’s media. But now, the Happy Meal is about to change in a major way, and that way is that McDonald’s recently announced its plan to drastically reduce its use of single plastics by removing them from its popular Happy Meal promotions. But that doesn’t mean the toys are going away!
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

NutriBullet’s New Coffee Maker Is a Hybrid Keurig and Traditional Coffee Maker in One

On Tuesday, September 21, Nutribullet released its first coffee, moving the company beyond blenders and juicers. So does the new Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee Maker deserve a spot on your kitchen countertop? We’re still in the process of testing this coffee maker for ourselves, but we can tell you that this new coffee maker has some really unique features. The Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee Maker provides a slim, space-saving design that’s super convenient for any kitchen. Most importantly, the Nutribullet Brew Choice is a hybrid Keurig coffee maker and carafe-style coffee maker in one. If...
FOOD & DRINKS
Gadget Flow

GC Windsor necktie system lets you personalize your style with its two-piece design

There are two kinds of people: Those who like to get dressed up, and those who don’t. Regardless of which of these people you are, you likely prefer to look good rather than the opposite. One of the staples of dressing up can be the necktie. We’ve all seen the scenes in cinema countless times where a character struggles to learn how to tie a tie. Why is it so relatable? Because it really can be quite tricky. Well, here to alleviate this problem is the GC Windsor Knot and Tie: A two-piece necktie system designed to make your life easier while bumping up your style game. Let’s unravel this nifty necktie and see what it’s all about!
APPAREL
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
366
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy