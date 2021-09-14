CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third child text credit to hit your bank account TOMORROW

By Luke Kenton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
MILLIONS of eligible Americans will start receiving the third monthly payment of the enhanced Child Tax Credit from tomorrow.

Parents of about 60 million children will receive direct deposit payments on September 15, while some will receive their checks through the post a few days later.

Parents will receive the payments starting from Sept. 15 Credit: Alamy

Parents will receive $300 for each child aged five or under, and $250 for children between six and 17 years old.

The maximum credit is available to taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 or less for singles, $112,500 or less for heads of household, and $150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualified widows and widowers.

If your income is above this, the extra credit you receive per child is reduced by $50 for every $1,000 in modified AGI.

INFLUX OF CASH

While it's too late to make changes ahead of this month's payment, taxpayers have until October 15 to make sure their information is updated with the IRS.

The CTC payments will continue to be sent out on the 15th of each month until the end of the year.

Eligible families that already opted out of monthly payments will receive the total amount as a lump sum next year.

In total, up to $1,800 per child will have been sent by the end of the year and the remaining amount can be claimed when tax returns are filed in 2022.

On Twitter, the IRS urged parents to sign up for the benefits ASAP, sending several reminders that the time to update mailing addresses or bank information is now.

The agency sent several tweets this week urging families to sign up, reminding parents that the credit could be especially helpful for school expenses as students head back to classrooms.

PUSH TO EXTEND

While the scheme is set to end next year, Democratic lawmakers are pressuring President Joe Biden to extend the program until at least 2025.

Lawmakers in the House Ways and Means Committee released a proposal part of the $3.5 trillion budget that would see credits extended until 2025, Fortune reports.

It's possible that the aid will be scaled back as Senators try to convince moderate Democrats.

Senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, said he wouldn't support the budget in its current form.

He told CNN Sunday: "I support child tax credits and I sure am trying to help children.

"Before you start saying, is it going to be made permanent, this and that, let’s see how we’re doing this. Let’s make sure that we’re getting it to the right people."

GOP PUSHBACK

House Democrats have touted the idea of extending the credits until 2025, CNBC reports.

But, Republicans say an extension would potentially harm families and cost American jobs.

A GOP statement said: "Democrats have turned the Child Tax Credit into Welfare Without Work, which if they make permanent will harm families, risk the loss of billions of taxpayer dollars in waste and fraud, and cost American jobs."

But campaign groups such as MomsRising support an extension to the policy.

Executive director Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner told the outlet: “The child tax credit expansion has made historic gains for our families and our economy in 2021, lifting 50 percent of all children out of poverty and boosting the economy.”

Biden has touted the idea of extending the scheme to 2025 Credit: AP

