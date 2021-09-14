CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suit alleges premature infants suffered serious disease, death from Abbott, Mead Johnson formulas

By Marian Johns
Madison County Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE — A lawsuit against Abbott and Mead Johnson alleges their cow's milk-based formulas caused premature infants to develop serious disease and death. Shavonda Brantley, on her own behalf and on behalf of her minor child Ja'Kadden Brantley, Denita Morrison-Coles, on her own behalf and as representative of the estate of Marques Coles and Maraden Coles and others filed a complaint Sept. 3 in the Madison County Circuit Court against Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company and Abbott Laboratories, alleging strict liability for design defect, negligence and other claims.

