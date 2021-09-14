CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Paolo Banchero hasn't even played in a college game, yet already is in NBA 2K22

By Eric Prisbell about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMe37_0bvb1Ahk00
Paolo Banchero starred at Seattle's O'Dea High before signing with Duke. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Most teenagers three months removed from high school graduation are getting settled in an apartment or on a campus and mastering doing laundry. Duke freshman Paolo Banchero just signed a deal to be in a popular video game with pros.

Banchero, a consensus top-five recruit in the 2021 class who hasn’t played in his first college basketball game yet, already is a digital character in the new NBA 2K22 video game. The character purportedly looks and plays just like the 6-foot-10 Banchero, who is expected to be a top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Banchero’s 11-second video announcement to his 91,000-plus Instagram followers on Friday — encouraging fans to check out the new NBA 2K22 video game in which he will be featured — introduces a first-of-its-kind Name, Image and Likeness deal and serves as a noteworthy moment in the young NIL era. It speaks to the soaring popularity—even celebrity status, in rare cases — of top incoming college basketball players; the long-established strength and reach of the Duke basketball brand; and how the array of potential NIL deals is now the No. 1 recruiter in all of college basketball.

It’s also another indicator that we’re still at least two years away from popular college sports video games incorporating thousands of active college players into their product. In the meantime, expect to see more innovative NIL deals like this one, where the most well-known college basketball freshmen receive compensation for allowing digital version of themselves in a video game to match up with LeBron James and Kevin Durant at least a year before NBA rules permit them to do so in real life.

“People are getting creative, and that’s the fun part,” Eric Winston, the former University of Miami offensive lineman and 12-year NFL veteran, told On3 about the NIL space.

Winston is now the Chief Partnerships Officer at OneTeam Partners, which specializes in group licensing and works to maximize the value of athlete NIL across video games, trading cards, apparel and merchandise.

Over the summer, an increasing number of schools launched group licensing deals, including North Carolina, Texas, Ohio State and Alabama; all of those came with the Florida-based The Brandr Group. The focus largely has been on producing jerseys or other apparel that bear the names of the athletes as well as school logos and trademarks.

But given their popularity the past two decades, the return of college sports video games — enhanced versions that feature active college athletes playing in true-to-life stadiums and arenas — long has loomed as another byproduct of group licensing. They’ve been viewed as a treasure on the horizon, both for the athletes who will be compensated and the legions of fans who adore the games.

Ed O’Bannon’s 2009 antitrust class-action lawsuit against the NCAA, EA Sports and the College Licensing Company resulted in a $40 million settlement. The other outcome of that landmark case was that it became untenable for EA Sports to continue to create its annual college football game using athletes’ images and skill sets. Its last version was NCAA Football 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUUqH_0bvb1Ahk00
Paolo Banchero, who starred at Seattle O’Dea, is the first freshman to sign this kind of deal. It’s unlikely he’ll be the last, though. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Times have changed. EA Sports has signaled that the game will be reborn, and North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham told On3 that he expects a video game to include active college athletes in two to three years. And group licensing will be the vehicle that makes this all possible.

“A game like EA Sports college football is going to take a bit (of time) to produce, going to take a bit to bring back,” Winston said. “A Madden game with just Tom Brady isn’t that interesting. A Madden game with just some of the quarterbacks or wide receivers in it isn’t that interesting. What consumers want are the complete rosters, right? They want the team names on the side of the helmets and on the jerseys, and they want the colors to be real.

“It’s the same idea here. It’s going to take a bit, but getting that up and moving and us having — especially OneTeam, specifically — the expertise in that video game category to help make that happen, I think, is going to bring it to life a lot sooner.”

Other freshmen in line for same deal?

Until that occurs, expect more announcements like the IG post from Banchero. The concept works for top-ranked incoming college basketball players. To see their digital images in NBA video games isn’t outlandish because the bridge from the high school prom to shaking hands with Adam Silver can be a short one. In fact, if not for the NBA age restriction that has created the beleaguered one-and-done era, at least a few of these elite freshmen would be entering their NBA rookie seasons now anyway.

Don’t be surprised to see Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren or Memphis’ Jalen Duren strike similar deals long before the freshmen are high picks in June’s NBA Draft. The same applies to another Memphis freshman, Emoni Bates, a household name in basketball circles since middle school who won’t be draft eligible until June 2023.

But the concept doesn’t work with the best incoming college football players. Does anyone have an appetite to see a Madden NFL game featuring Ohio State freshman Quinn Ewers, one of the top high school quarterback prospects of the modern era but a guy who has yet to play in a college game? No, it would border on cartoonish. Fans want more of a college sample size — or at least some sample size — showcasing what football prospects can do other than YouTube footage of Southlake Carroll’s homecoming game.

Would Banchero, 18, who starred at Seattle O’Dea, have been the first college athlete to take part in this type of NIL deal (terms were not disclosed) if he didn’t attend Duke? Perhaps. But it is naïve to think that school affiliation — the program college basketball fans either love or love to hate — didn’t bolster his marketability.

And at a time when the best basketball prospects have attractive options to turn pro and sign six-figure deals with Overtime Elite or the G League, this type of creative NIL deal is just one more potential opportunity that now awaits top talent in college basketball.

“A lot of people thought July 1 was going to come and go, and there’s not going to be legislation and the world was going to end, right?” Winston said. “And I just look back now and say, ‘Hey, man, it came and went, and the world didn’t end.’ Some guys who either their likeness had been getting stolen from them or they hadn’t been getting paid for it are, in some cases, now being paid for it. What’s the issue?”

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#Nba Draft#Image#Likeness#Nil#University Of Miami#Nfl#Oneteam Partners#The Brandr Group#Ea Sports#Ncaa Football 2014#Times#Ig#Gonzaga#Memphis
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s NBA Announcement

ESPN will have a new program and new talent to cover the NBA this coming year. NBA Today will be replacing The Jump, with Malika Andrews as the host alongside a stacked cast of NBA analysts. Andrews, who recently appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 ranking in the sports industry,...
NBA
AllPacers

Lance Stephenson Return? After Working Out For The Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers And Washington Wizards, One Report Says The Pacers Could Bring Him Back

On Thursday, Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network reported that the Indiana Pacers have considered bringing back Lance Stephenson. The Tweet from Massey can be seen in a post that is embedded below. Massey notes that the "first step to adding a new player" is applying for the NBA's Disabled...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami legend rips Turnover Chain celebration after Hurricanes' rough start

Miami was whipped at home by Michigan State on Saturday, 38-17, continuing the Hurricanes’ struggles under Manny Diaz, whose team is now 1-2 on the season. Monday, on XL Primetime, one of the program’s all-time greats didn’t hold back when asked about the current state of once was the dominant program in college football.
MICHIGAN STATE
Golf.com

The story behind Michael Jordan’s mind-blowing custom “Jumpman” irons

Imagine for a minute that you’re going through old boxes in a storage container, and under a heap of sweaters you find a Wilson golf bag with Michael Jordan’s name on it. Then, inside the golf bag, you also find a set of old Ping Eye2 BeCU irons stamped with the iconic red Jordan “Jumpman” logo on their soles, and “Air Jordan” stamped on the hosels.
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy