Crimson and Coffee: Anderson's knee, Florida's QBs and hoops recruiting

Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Good morning, Alabama fans, and welcome to the Crimson and Coffee. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Crimson Tide sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Alabama football, recruiting, basketball and more in Crimson and Coffee.

Will Anderson’s Knee

Looking better. Coach Saban reported on Monday that the most famous knee in Alabama is improving. That Anderson would not practice Monday but he may on Tuesday. Sounds promising. I think realistically we shouldn’t expect a completely 100% Will Anderson versus the Gators but he is still a Marvel Avenger at just 75% so this is a good thing just to have him on the field.

Florida’s Quarterbacks

These two athletic dudes will be a handful. It appears freshman Anthony Richardson will be able to shake off his hamstring strain and play on Saturday. They are both capable passers (Richardson has a missile launcher for an arm) but highly gifted runners. However, one nice advantage for the Tide is Jalen Milroe. As scout team QB, he will give the Tide defense a highly realistic look in defending those two dudes.

The Offensive Line

We pointed out here on the BCS Board that the Tide’s season largely hinges on the play of the offensive line. It would be good enough to allow a championship season or derail it. Two games in, I would say that appears to be the case, indeed. Encouraging though that Darrian Dalcourt and Evan Neal have been named staff Players of the Week. We know Emil Ekiyor is capable of playing at a near all-star level. However, newbie Javion Cohen is still developing and RT has yet to be a strength. Those are the spots to watch going forward.

Team USA!

Tide swimmer Rhyan White has been named to the US National Team! I’ll be honest and say I’m not exactly sure what that means or entails but it sounds impressive as hell, let’s assume safely this is a big deal. America rocks. Rhyan is obviously a very good swimmer.

Hoops Recruiting

Five-star Brandon Miller of Antioch TN will make his intentions known in two weeks. Alabama has a very real shot. Miller’s dad, Darrell Miller, was a tight end at Bama in the Gene Stallings era so there is a lot of Crimson influence here. Many believe Brandon will choose to play professional basketball immediately but if he chooses to play college ball, it may be in Tuscaloosa. He’s visiting again on USM weekend.

Bama Women’s Golf

Tied for 8th in their first tourney of the fall with 2 rounds remaining. They are competing in Minnesota. Tide star Benedetta Moresco is tied for third individually. She’s big time. She was the SEC Freshman of the Year last season and is clearly ready to contend for national honors this year.

