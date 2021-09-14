CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The spirit of 9/12

By K.C. BELITZ Nebraska Community Foundation
Columbus Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m going to jump on the bandwagon. Leading up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we saw and heard many remembrances of that day two decades ago. Appropriately so. But there was also a growing undercurrent to recognize and remember 9/12. Specifically, the spirit of unity and sense of purpose that existed on the day after the towers fell. The care for others and an interest in something bigger than ourselves. The spirit that drove people to join search efforts at Ground Zero, but also the spirit that drove people to check on their neighbors and to volunteer.

