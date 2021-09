NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search for Gabby Petito has apparently come to a tragic end. The FBI said they believe Petito’s body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park. The 22-year-old Blue Point, N.Y. native went missing after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. He mysteriously returned to the home they shared in Florida in the van they were traveling in, but without Petito. Police have wanted to question Laundrie about Petito’s disappearance, but he declined – and then apparently disappeared himself. Here are notable dates in the search for Petito: LATE JUNE: According to North Port, Florida Police,...

