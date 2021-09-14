CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Here’s a recipe for homemade pulled Nashville hot chicken sliders for Seahawks vs. Titans week

By Detria Turner
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of the Seahawks playing the Tennessee Titans this Sunday (1:25 p.m.; CBS), I want to bring my version of Nashville hot chicken to a home near you!. While I love spicy food, I believe there is a difference between enjoying your food, and enjoying pain. I like a nice slow burn. In my view, this is how it should go: First bite, you think, “Yeah, that has some spice.” By the third bite, you’re in “maybe this is hotter than I thought, but nothing I can’t handle” territory. And by the fifth bite, you’re experiencing full body warmness.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Macron to send envoy back to US, France says after Biden call

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will send his ambassador back to the United States next week after President Joe Biden agreed that consulting France before announcing a security pact with Australia could have prevented a diplomatic row, the two sides said on Wednesday. Last week, France...
POTUS
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Seahawks#Hot Chicken#Titans#Chickens#Food Drink#The Seattle Times#Cbs#Thai#Teaspoons Onion Powder#Hawaiian
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy