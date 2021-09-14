Here’s a recipe for homemade pulled Nashville hot chicken sliders for Seahawks vs. Titans week

In honor of the Seahawks playing the Tennessee Titans this Sunday (1:25 p.m.; CBS), I want to bring my version of Nashville hot chicken to a home near you!. While I love spicy food, I believe there is a difference between enjoying your food, and enjoying pain. I like a nice slow burn. In my view, this is how it should go: First bite, you think, “Yeah, that has some spice.” By the third bite, you’re in “maybe this is hotter than I thought, but nothing I can’t handle” territory. And by the fifth bite, you’re experiencing full body warmness.