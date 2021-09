EAST ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Government is suing a barge company whose vessel and barges caused damage to a wall and gate at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam near Alton. The United States of America filed a complaint Sept. 13 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois against Ingram Barge Company LLC and others, alleging violation of the Rivers and Harbors Act and other claims.

