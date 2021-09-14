Seeing Is Believing; Students Learn Better Outdoors
Students learn faster when they can see the evidence before their eyes, educators told Georgia lawmakers during a recent committee meeting on outdoor learning. “Imagine how much easier it is to learn geometry while triangulating the height of trees,” said Zipangani Vokhiwa, a professor of science at Mercer University. “Or how social studies comes alive when kids investigate how people lived on their land many years ago. Descriptive writing flows more easily when students are observing nature.”www.gpb.org
