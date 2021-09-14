CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeing Is Believing; Students Learn Better Outdoors

By Sam Sinclair
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 8 days ago
Students learn faster when they can see the evidence before their eyes, educators told Georgia lawmakers during a recent committee meeting on outdoor learning. “Imagine how much easier it is to learn geometry while triangulating the height of trees,” said Zipangani Vokhiwa, a professor of science at Mercer University. “Or how social studies comes alive when kids investigate how people lived on their land many years ago. Descriptive writing flows more easily when students are observing nature.”

