CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucas County, OH

Most Lucas County hospitals return to EMS transports after night of bypass

By By Brooks Sutherland and Jim Provance / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l48Fc_0bvauRKK00

Most Lucas County hospitals returned to normal emergency treatment operations Tuesday morning after all hospitals were placed on EMS bypass for several hours the night prior.

And one — the University of Toledo Medical Center — still remained closed to trauma patients even later on Tuesday.

While on bypass, hospitals remain open, but they stop accepting emergency transports. They may be open to specific EMS patients, such as trauma patients.

“The problem [Monday] night is when it got to the point that there were only two that were open and six were closed,” said Pvt. Sterling Rahe, a spokesman with the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. “When those two finally closed, what happens then is they basically go on a red alert and all eight hospitals open up and they begin to try to evenly distribute those transports to the hospitals...based on their workload and what’s happening at their hospitals.”

The hospital trouble in Toledo comes as coronavirus cases are climbing, especially among young patients.

Paula Grieb, chief nursing officer for ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital, said during Gov. Mike DeWine's coronavirus briefing Tuesday that the Toledo hospital has seen a surge in the number of children testing positive. Last week, there were more than 2,100 who tested positive for the virus.

The share of tests coming back positive has risen to 12.7 percent, compared to about 8 percent four weeks ago. The hospital is being “overrun” at nearly all access points by sick children since the resumption of school, she said.

She pointed specifically to the widespread emergency department bypass that occurred in Lucas County Monday night, something she called “very significant and very frightening.”

"It's the first time it's ever occurred and, in any of our recollection of the last 30 years, [it] was unprecedented for that to occur," she said. "That means that you don't necessarily go to the emergency department that's closest to your home or most likely suited to take care of your direct patient needs.

“It speaks to the volume of sick people that are being managed in our system,” Ms. Grieb said. “Certainly, that impact included our Ebeid Children's Hospital emergency department as well.”

The Toledo-area hospital incident started about 10:30 Monday night, when area first responders were notified that all hospitals were on EMS bypass. The cause of bypass is typically related to a number of different factors such as staffing challenges, capacity, and an uptick in people receiving medical evaluations at hospital emergency centers.

Ginger Petrat, a spokesman for McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, said the EMS bypass caused at the Maumee-based health center was not because of an increase in coronavirus patients but rather a “surge of patients requiring critical care.”

“This is not the result of COVID-19 hospitalizations,” Ms. Petrat said in a statement to The Blade. “It is due to very sick individuals requiring a high level of care.”

Life-threatening emergencies should not be delayed or ignored, she said.

“Individuals experiencing signs of a stroke, heart attack, or other life-threatening condition should always call 911,” she added.

Staffing challenges, because of an increase in coronavirus patients, did cause Mercy Health hospitals to enter into EMS bypass, spokesman Erica Blake said in a statement.

“Like many other health care institutions across the nation, Mercy Health is experiencing staffing challenges as well as a significant increase in COVID patients, especially within our hospital walls,” she said. “As a result and to ensure the safety of all of our patients, Mercy Health facilities went on EMS bypass on the evening of Sept. 13.”

“While EMS bypass has long been a tool used to alleviate overcrowding in our emergency departments, it is rare that all area hospitals experience this level of need,” the statement continued.

During the Ohio governor’s briefing, Ms. Grieb also joined with other representatives of children's hospitals across the state in directly urging local schools to fight coronavirus spread by imposing face mask mandates for both students and employees.

Mr. DeWine noted that about 54 percent of all K-12 students in the state now attend schools that have mask mandates, and he called on more schools to join them.

But don't look to him to issue a statewide mandate.

“If I could put on a statewide mandate, if the health department could do it, we would do it,” the governor said. “What the legislature has made very clear is if we put on a statewide mandate, they will take it off. They have the ability to do that. There is no 30-day waiting period. They can do it right away.

“If that happens, we would cause, it seems to me, a lot of confusion. We might go backwards," he said.

He noted that he vetoed Senate Bill 22, the law that gave lawmakers the authority to directly intervene with such emergency health orders, but the General Assembly controlled by fellow Republicans overrode that veto.

The governor has made in-person classroom instruction a priority this year, compared to much of last year when schools had to rely on virtual learning.

The Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday reported 111 more coronavirus deaths and 7,325 new infections, both well above their three-week averages. The number of new cases, however, was below the delta variant-era high of more than 9,000 reported on Friday.

There were also unusually high numbers of new hospitalizations, 344, and intensive-care unit admissions, 23.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Hospital ICU beds filling with coronavirus patients

COLUMBUS — Every patient who walks into the emergency room of Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon — whether suffering from coronavirus or not — will be treated, but getting a bed in the intensive-care unit is a different story because they are filled with unvaccinated patients.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Ohio's opioid crisis is a local crisis

The opioid crisis, which continues to hammer Ohio particularly hard, has always been a personal crisis and a community crisis. It has affected thousands of Ohio families on a personal level and it has strained the resources of our community social service agencies and local governments. That’s why it is important that the state direct as much funding from legal settlements from opioid drugmakers as possible to the local level.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 09/21

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
The Blade

Man shot in North Toledo

Toledo police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in North Toledo. Police were called to the 2000 block of Erie St. about 5:30 p.m. where a man was shot in the leg.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Landmark Lake Erie lawsuit headed toward settlement by Oct. 29

One of the most significant Lake Erie lawsuits ever to come before a federal judge appears to be headed for resolution on or before Oct. 29. Lawyers for the Environmental Law & Policy Center, the Board of Lucas County Commissioners, and Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie have come to an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a consent decree that will legally bind the state of Ohio to a more specific restoration plan aimed at reducing the frequency and intensity of western Lake Erie’s summer algal blooms.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
The Blade

New executive director named at Ability Center

The Ability Center has hired a new executive director to replace Tim Harrington, who retired after 22 years leading the nonprofit. Stuart James, who was most recently the executive director of the Historic Center for Independent Living in Berkely, Calif., will lead The Ability Center in its continued efforts to create inclusive environments for people with disabilities in northwest Ohio, the center said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Names released in recent fatal fires

The Lucas County coroner’s office has identified two men whose bodies were found recently in separate fires. The body of Robert Wiegand, 69, was found early Friday in an upstairs room of a house in the 5900 block of Adelaide Drive in West Toledo. Firefighters made the discovery after quelling heavy fire, a department spokesman said. Toledo police on patrol responded first, but the fire’s heat kept them from entering.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Body found floating near yacht club identified

The man whose body was pulled out of the water Monday at the Bay View Yacht Club has been identified as James Ropp, 74, said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County coroner. His body was retrieved by the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department after someone reported a person floating near Bay View’s docks off the Maumee River.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hospitals#Legislature#Emergency Department#Ems#Mclaren#Mercy Health#Covid#Senate
The Blade

Toledo woman sentenced for abusing disabled daughter

A Toledo woman was sentenced in Lucas County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to abusing her disabled daughter, who later died. Kadena Brooks , 38, of the 2100 block of North 12th Street, was ordered to spend 47 months in prison for failing to care for her 18-year-old daughter, Destyni Brooks-Thomas, who suffered from cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and seizures. Brooks was the caregiver of Miss Brooks-Thomas, who required 24-hour care and a feeding tube.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 09/20

Lauren and Trent Fisher, Oregon, boy, Sept. 17. Kylie and Eric Bergner, Maumee, boy, Sept. 18. Lorine Joyce, Toledo, boy, Sept. 17. Victoria Stegner, Toledo, girl, Sept. 18. Chloe Lawrence, Toledo, boy, Sept. 18.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
The Blade

Latta, Ryan contract coronavirus despite vaccination

Two Ohio congressmen tested positive Monday for coronavirus despite being vaccinated against the virus. U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green) talked about his diagnosis via Twitter on Monday night, saying he had no symptoms but chose to get tested after learning he had been in the presence of someone else who had tested positive.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Blade

ProMedica launches national initiative it hopes 'redefines' health care

Touting its work in the growing modern fields of health care such as identifying social determinants of health, implementing market specific programs, and providing senior care that promotes independent living, ProMedica has launched a national campaign it hopes will ‘redefine’ the industry as it seeks to continued to expand its footprint beyond the region.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
999
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy