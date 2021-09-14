MOL signs charter deals for new LNG carriers
The new-building LNG carriers are equipped with the cutting-edge MAN Energy Solutions engines, which offer major improvements in fuel efficiency. It also adopts a new design that generates less boil-off gas from cargo tanks through the use of the reliquefaction unit on board, and a shaft generator system that uses the rotating propeller shaft for power generation. These vessels are considerably more environmentally friendly than current LNG carriers.www.lngindustry.com
