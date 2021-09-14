CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Edward Glaeser on the Evolution of City Life

By Keen On
Literary Hub
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by Edward Glaeser, the author of Survival of the City:...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
pioneerinstitute.org

An Evening with Urban Economist & Harvard Professor Edward Glaeser

In March of 2020, the World Heath Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, upending many lives and livelihoods across the globe. Over a year and a half later, some of the pandemic’s worst effects are closely linked to urban areas that have faced shrinking economic activity, coupled with high rates of infection and inadequate resources to properly address health concerns.
BOSTON, MA
Literary Hub

David Cutler Discusses the Rapid Evolution of 21st-Century City Life

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by David Cutler, the author of Survival of the City:...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

5 questions for Ed Glaeser on the survival of cities

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s major cities faced rising housing prices, congestion, and inequality. But since the outbreak of coronavirus, cities have been hit hard with an economic downturn and rise in violent crime – on top of the spread of a viral disease. Will cities survive? And how can we prepare for the next pandemic? Edward Glaeser appeared on a recent podcast episode to discuss these questions and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Literary Hub

Alec Ross on How Companies Govern Our Lives

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Alec Ross, author of The Raging 2020s: Companies, Countries, People—and the Fight...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Glaeser
Person
Andrew Keen
Literary Hub

Jeremy Weinstein on the Errors of Big Tech

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by Jeremy Weinstein, the author of System Error: Where Big...
foxillinois.com

Chicago mayor pitches $500 monthly payments to poor families

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has pitched a pilot program giving $500 monthly payments to 5,000 low-income households for a year. The first-term Democrat announced the $31.5 million effort Monday during her budget address. Lightfoot characterized it as a cash assistance program for hard-hit, low income households in need of additional economic stability.
CHICAGO, IL
contagionlive.com

The Evolution of COVID-19 Care

New York City-based Montefiore Health System has adapted its inpatient treatment over the course of the last year to help enable better patient care and reduce healthcare-acquired infections (HAI). In the spring of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed New York City. Hospitals began filling up with the virus that at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
counton2.com

Spooky “sounds” in space- A Moment of Science

Despite what horror movies might tell you- space isn’t quiet. While it is true that the traditional soundwaves that we hear with our ears cannot travel through the airless vacuum of space- other types of energy waves can and have been recorded by instruments on spacecraft which scientists then convert into sounds we can hear!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Keen On#Harvard University#The University Of Chicago
Daily Free Press

Intentional Evolution: Forgive to forget

COVID-19 still has major impacts on our daily lives and will continue to affect us in the years to come. But I believe without a doubt that a new era will begin that will be covered in history textbooks. I predict this era will be known as an era of rebuilding in regards to both the individual and society. On both a micro and macro level, we have had to re-establish a new normal.
bostonnews.net

EVOLUTION OF PHOTOVOLTAIC TECHNOLOGY IN NEUTRINOVOLTAIC

Given the fact that neutrinovoltaic technology is one of the most recent forms of energy production, Neutrino Energy Group is glad to report that this paradigm-shifting technology is already creating ripples around the world. Neutrinovoltaic technology is derived from the words "neutrino" and "photovoltaic," and it generates electrical energy from the billions of ghostly neutrinos that assault everything every second of every day. But what exactly are neutrinos, and can these ethereal particles be used to generate electrical energy?
ENGINEERING
abc27.com

Evolution Leadership Conference

Get the insight and inspiration you need to create a culture in your business at the Evolution Leadership Conference. Enjoy workshops and panel discussions on a variety of topics related to business and leadership. Help create work culture you can be proud of.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Literary Hub

Margaret Renkl on Finding Ideas Everywhere

The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. Whenever another writer discovers that I have an essay due every single week, the first question they always ask is, “Do you ever worry about running out of ideas?”. I used to worry about running out of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Literary Hub

Technically Food by Larissa Zimberoff, read by the Author

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Author Larissa Zimberoff’s narration of Technically Food works in this food-centric listen because she has a pleasing voice...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Zibby Owens to publish books using a company-wide profit-sharing model.

Zibby Owens, the memoirist, editor, and entrepreneur who’s risen to prominence over the last few years via her much-beloved author-interview podcast Moms Don’t Have Time To, is launching her own publishing house, Zibby Books. Founded in partnership with writer and publishing veteran Leigh Newman, the imprint will publish 12 titles a year, with a focus on “fiction and memoir from debut and established authors with a commitment to diverse literary voices.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Tragic Architecture: A History of the World Trade Center and the Unluckiest Architect You’ve Never Heard Of

Open Source is the world’s longest-running podcast. Christopher Lydon circles the big ideas in culture, the arts and politics with the smartest people in the world. It’s the kind of curious, critical, high-energy conversation we’re all missing nowadays. *. The architect Minoru Yamasaki’s life included intense productivity along with tragedy,...
Literary Hub

Sanjena Sathian on the Downfalls of Ambition

Book Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. What does it say about the...
Literary Hub

From Exobiology and Geology to… Writing Fiction?

In 1986, the previous time Halley’s Comet approached earth, I was an elementary school student living with my uncle’s three-generation family in Shanghai. Our Soviet-style building had balconies that faced towards the shipyards of the Huangpu River as it emptied into the sea. The ships coming and going were out of sight, but at night, sleeping in the room with my grandma and cousin, I sometimes woke up to the sounds of baritone ship horn from beyond the balcony. The bellows were unhurried, far-reaching, and, unlike anything else, announced forcefully the presence of an Elsewhere.
ASTRONOMY
Literary Hub

How a Valencian Knight—Along with Chaucer—Influenced the Culture of Conquistadores

In the autumn of 1491, Isabel and Fernando’s court and army were stationed at Santa Fe, six miles west of Granada. This austere town had been built quickly, in a mere 80 days, in the shape of a gridiron within a cross, by soldiers under instruction from the monarchs. Today, over the entrance to the 16th-century church of Santa María de la Encarnación, there remains a sculpture of a lance next to the words Ave Maria. It was carved in memory of Hernán Pérez del Pulgar, known to his contemporaries as el de las hazañas—“he of the valiant deeds.” He had famously entered Granada in secret a year before the final conquest in order to pin a parchment, with his own dagger, inscribed with those very words —Ave Maria—over the entrance to the main mosque.
RELIGION
Literary Hub

Why Everyone Should Read the Great Karen Tei Yamashita

Winners of the National Book Foundation’s Medal for Distinguished Contributions to American Letters tend to be household names in the world of books by the time they win. Walter Mosley had published over sixty books and won a Mystery Writers of America Grandmaster Award and a PEN America Lifetime Achievement Award. Edmund White had won the Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction, a Stonewall Book Award, and a National Book Critics Circle Award. Isabelle Allende’s books had sold 70 million copies. Annie Proulx had won a National Book Award and a Pulitzer Prize and an Oscar-winning movie had been made from her short story “Brokeback Mountain.” The list of past winners continues through bestsellers, prize winners, and standard bearers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy