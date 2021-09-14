Edward Glaeser on the Evolution of City Life

In the autumn of 1491, Isabel and Fernando’s court and army were stationed at Santa Fe, six miles west of Granada. This austere town had been built quickly, in a mere 80 days, in the shape of a gridiron within a cross, by soldiers under instruction from the monarchs. Today, over the entrance to the 16th-century church of Santa María de la Encarnación, there remains a sculpture of a lance next to the words Ave Maria. It was carved in memory of Hernán Pérez del Pulgar, known to his contemporaries as el de las hazañas—“he of the valiant deeds.” He had famously entered Granada in secret a year before the final conquest in order to pin a parchment, with his own dagger, inscribed with those very words —Ave Maria—over the entrance to the main mosque.

