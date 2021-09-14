Wilderness Walk: Spurgeon discusses 2021-22 roster

After a terrifying situation with the Coronavirus that has been ever-present since Spring of 2020, Minnesota Wild prospect Marco Rossi is back in the driver seat. At times it looked like the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft wasn’t going to be able to fulfill his NHL dreams. Luckily, with the help of doctors, physicians, and the power of rest, he has been able to return to his pre-Covid-19 form or at least close to it. With that in mind, it means he’ll be headed to Minnesota for development camp, with hopefully a large chance at making the opening night roster. So what exactly can fans look forward to, and what does he bring to a lineup that younger players are slowly taking over?

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO