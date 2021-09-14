CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Wears Full Glam Makeup Under Her Face-Covering Mask at Met Gala

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian West may have hidden her face from the world at Monday's Met Gala, but that doesn't mean she was slacking in the makeup department. The 40-year-old reality star wore an all black, literal head-to-toe Balenciaga look, complete with a floor-length ponytail for the annual fashion event. Despite her face being completely covered, she also took the time to get her makeup done by Mario Dedivanovic.

HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
E! News

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

For her red carpet entrance at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had the world buzzing with her shocking, faceless all-black look: a custom ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. And for the star-studded after-party, the mom of four stayed true to her theme of slaying the night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Dons Full-Body Leather Outfit to Mark New York Fashion Week Ahead of Met Gala

Kim Kardashian arrived in New York City ahead of Monday night's Met Gala, and the reality star is already making waves with her fashion choices. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star arrived at the Ritz Carlton on Saturday to celebrate Fashion Week while wearing head-to-toe black leather, including a trench coat, thigh-high boots, and a mask that zipped over her entire head. Kardashian shared photos of the shocking outfit on her Instagram account with a simple knife emoji.
APPAREL
wfav951.com

Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian On Instagram But Attends MET Gala With Her?

Kanye West has unfollowed estranged wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram and has made his account private. Although he has unfollowed her on Instagram, social media was buzzing that Kanye actually showed up with Kim at the MET Gala last night (September 13th) in NYC. Kim and a mystery man showed up fully covered in head-to-toe Balenciaga.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Truth about Kim Kardashian’s Masked Mystery Date at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian had fans buzzing when she made her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala. Many wondered if the mystery hand on her arm was Kanye West's or perhaps someone else's. Many Kimye fans were surprised to see Kim Kardashian with a mystery man who looked eerily like Kanye West, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, September 13, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian responds to criticism of her Met Gala outfit

Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala outfit - the look that spawned a thousand memes. Of course, it's not totally surprising that Twitter had a field day with endless Harry Potter and Sims comparisons given how unexpected her Balenciaga bodysuit was. In fact, as someone who has proven countless times that she knows how to make a memorable red carpet arrival, it's entirely likely that Kim intended to cause a stir with her divisive look (this ain't her first rodeo, folks).
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Kanye West Supports Kim Kardashian’s Controversial Met Gala Look

As Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look continues to make headlines, Kanye West has publicly sent his support. The 44-year-old musician posted a series of snaps of Kardashian, 40, in her black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her face on Wednesday, September 15. While he didn’t write a caption, his Yeezy company’s official Instagram account left a goat emoji on the post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kim Kardashian Went Incognito in an All-Leather Bodysuit and Matching Full Face Mask

Kim Kardashian just won Fashion Week with her boldest look yet — at least, we think that's Kim. On Saturday night, the reality star looked unrecognizable while stepping out of a black SUV in New York City dressed in an all-leather outfit by Balenciaga. Pairing a black leather bodysuit with a matching trench coat, gloves, and stiletto boots, Kim completely covered her face with a full mask over her head. The face covering featured zippers at the eyes and mouth, and only had an opening in the back for her high ponytail. She accessorized with a sparkly silver handbag and nothing else.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Goes Full Batman For Met Gala, And She Can Thank Kanye West

The couple may be estranged, but Kim Kardashian’s bold fashion choice at the Met Gala proved that this is Kimye’s world, and we’re just living in it. The influencer arrived in a head-to-toe black ensemble, giving serious Batman vibes with her cape-like, winged train. The outfit was designed by Balenciaga, and it turns out, her appearance with the creative director at the event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of soon-to-be ex (or not??) husband Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Goes Incognito in a Masked Spandex Catsuit & Knife Boots for 2021 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian culminated her undercover outfit streak with a dramatic look at the 2021 Met Gala. The media personality arrived at the “Oscars of fashion” in an all-black Balenciaga outfit by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble was composed of a black bodycon minidress with 3/4-length sleeves. The number’s skirt featured a long train that was split in the center, forming a sharp V-shape as Kardashian walked up the Met stairs. However, her look’s boldest element appeared to be a full-length stretchy bodysuit, which covered Kardashian’s hands, arms, and face — making her nearly unrecognizable. Her outfit was complete with a sleek high ponytail...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Here’s what Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic had to say about her masked Met look

You’ll have no doubt seen Kim Kardashian’s look for the 2021 Met Gala by now. If not, 1) where have you been???? And 2) let me give you a quick rundown. Each year, the prestigious Met Gala is given a theme and Kim nails it every time. From her 2019 wet look glam and beautiful golden Heavenly Bodies outfit in 2018, to that “blingy-, sexy robot” (her words) look in 2016 and controversial 2013’s floral dress, complete with full gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
codelist.biz

Through Met Gala Mask: Kim Kardashian could barely see anything

High fashion is not always so practical – Kim Kardashian (40) can also tell you a thing or two about it. The reality TV actress appeared at this year’s Met Gala in New York City in a very extravagant look: She wore a floor-length black dress that covered her entire body – including her head. As the entrepreneur now admits, she could hardly see anything through the face mask.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kanye just addressed Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala for the first time

The Met Gala hit New York this week and, as expected, Kim Kardashian's red carpet outfit sparked a *lot* of conversation. There were memes galore following Kim's decision to wear head-to-toe black (including a mask covering her whole face) to the annual themed event, as well as plenty of fan theories. Some even took the look as a sign that Kim and former husband Kanye West might not be completely over as a couple, and now Kanye himself has finally addressed Kim's appearance on the night.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Laughs At People Imitating Her Balenciaga Met Gala Look

The Met Gala may be over for another year, but that doesn’t mean that people are done talking about their favourite (and least favourite) celebrity looks from the carpet. Arguably one of the most controversial looks this year was worn by Kim Kardashian West. The mother of four has been known to make waves with bold looks in past years, but this year she chose to focus entirely on her silhouette.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kim Kardashian Wore the Daytime Version of Her Met Gala Look to CVS

For Kim Kardashian, just about any outing (even a quick trip to the drugstore) is a chance to showcase her attention-grabbing style. Case in point? On Saturday, Kardashian went on a chic CVS run, and rather than dressing down in a sweatsuit or jeans and a tee like most people, she translated her polarizing Met Gala look for everyday wear.
BEAUTY & FASHION

