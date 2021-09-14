Kim Kardashian Wears Full Glam Makeup Under Her Face-Covering Mask at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian just won Fashion Week with her boldest look yet — at least, we think that's Kim. On Saturday night, the reality star looked unrecognizable while stepping out of a black SUV in New York City dressed in an all-leather outfit by Balenciaga. Pairing a black leather bodysuit with a matching trench coat, gloves, and stiletto boots, Kim completely covered her face with a full mask over her head. The face covering featured zippers at the eyes and mouth, and only had an opening in the back for her high ponytail. She accessorized with a sparkly silver handbag and nothing else.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO