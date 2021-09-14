CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 748 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell, Bogalusa, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Sun, Stennis Space Center, Mcneil, Pearlington, Kiln, Bush, Shoreline Park and Slidell Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Bogalusa, LA
County
Washington Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Washington, LA
City
Pearl River, LA
State
Washington State
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Southeastern Louisiana#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Diamondhead#Kiln

Comments / 0

Community Policy