Kroger Launches Virtual Store With Instacart For 30-Minute Grocery Delivery
Kroger is introducing a virtual convenience store in collaboration with Instacart that delivers groceries and other supermarket items in as little as 30 minutes. Items ordered using the Kroger Delivery Now service will be fulfilled by Kroger and delivered by Instacart. The virtual convenience store stocks 25,000 products and is available from early morning until late at night, according to an Instacart press release.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0