Kroger Launches Virtual Store With Instacart For 30-Minute Grocery Delivery

Aldi is trialling its first checkout-free store to allow customers to shop at the supermarket and exit without the need to pay at a till.The discount supermarket chain said the store is in London but declined to give further details of the location of the trial site.It said shoppers will scan a smartphone app to enter the store and can then pick up their shopping and walk out the store.Technology in the stores will track the items picked up, before sending shoppers an email receipt and charging them automatically using their chosen payment method.The trial comes after Amazon opened a...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO