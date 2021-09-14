CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AXSM Stock: Why It Increased Today

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) increased over 5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) – a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders – increased over 5% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Axsome Therapeutics announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine and has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 30, 2022 for the NDA.

