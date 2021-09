The Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect countries worldwide, and as the virus mutates, new strains appear. The Delta variant has been predominant in the U.S for several weeks, and it has been behind the surge in the number of daily infections. At the same time, there are other variants health experts and organizations, such as the WHO and the CDC, keep under close supervision. The Mu variant originated in Colombia at the beginning of 2021, and it has been detected in over 40 countries. Health experts in Maryland detected cases of infection with the Mu strain, as CDC data indicates.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO